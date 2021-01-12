Latest News: From Rahul Gandhi's Response On SC's Order To IMA Chief On COVID Vaccine

Here are top stories this Tuesday evening:

'Those Rejecting SC's Order To Form Committee Politically Motivated': Says MoS Choudhary

After the SC ordered a stay on the implementation of the three Farm Laws, MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that while the SC's decision was 'against the wish of the Centre', they would accept it as a final one, hoping that the committee could lead the protesting farmers to a solution. Taking a jibe at those who were rejecting the SC's order, MoS Agriculture stated that those who disagreed with the formation of a committee were 'politically motivated.'

Missing Captain Ankit Gupta's Body Found In Jodhpur Lake After Six Day-search Operation

Mortal remains of Captain Ankit Gupta who went missing upon taking the plunge from the helicopter into the Kaylana Lake have been recovered after a six-day-long search operation. Marcos Commandos had also joined the search operation in 46 feet deep water to find the missing captain. An enquiry has been ordered into the incident claiming the life of the officer.

Rahul Gandhi Proclaims Continued Protests Till Farm Laws Are Repealed; Opposes SC's Panel

Opposing the Supreme Court's 4-member committee to mediate between Centre and farmers, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, claimed that farmers will not get justice from the committee in which members had opined publically in support of the laws. Gandhi proclaimed that the struggle against the laws will continue till they are repealed by the government. The three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian has stayed the three farm laws passed by Parliament for at least 2 months, setting up a 4-member committee to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government.

Japan's Passport Is World's Most Powerful In 2021, Pakistan In Worst Category: Report

The latest report by the Henley Passport Index recently revealed that Japan has the most powerful password in the world for the year 2021. According to the report, Pakistan and Nepal continue to be the 'worst' passport as they have a visa-free score of 32 and 38 countries respectively. Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan are also the countries with the worst passport to hold with a score of 29, 28 and 26 respectively.

Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Cleared To Play For Thailand Open After Antibody Test: BWF

In a big relief for India, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) on Tuesday cleared Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy for the Thailand Open revealing that while they had tested positive for COVID-19 in the PCR Test, their antibody IgG was also positive, which suggested that they had been infected sometime in the past.

IMA Chief Dr Jayalal Hails Country's COVID Vaccine Rollout: 'It's A Product Of India'

The IMA is working in tandem with the government of India providing the technical support and expertise in the vaccination drive and has also urged all its 3.5 lakh members in 1800 local branches to voluntarily come together to get vaccinated first to show to the world that "vaccines are safe and efficacious." Over the effectiveness of the vaccines, Jayalal categorically stated that the focus should not be on the efficacy of the vaccine as a majority of the vaccines are only 50% effective.

Madhya Pradesh Police Shuts Down 'Godse Gyaanshala' Post Criticism From Congress

In a big development on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Police shut down the study centre on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior. The Hindu Mahasabha had unveiled this study centre at its Daulatganj office on January 10 where some workers of the outfit performed Godse's 'aarti'. This facility has compiled the speeches, pictures and literature based on Gandhi's killer besides information on freedom fighters and great personalities. Hindu Mahasabha vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj confirmed the closure of the 'Godse Gyaanshala'.

