Latest News: India Gifts Vaccines To Bangladesh Army; India-China Talks; WB Polls Update

In Ladakh standoff, India-China to hold 11th round of talks on April 9

Seeking to resolve the ongoing issues along with the friction points in Gogra, Hot Springs ad Depsang plains in Ladakh, India and China will hold the 11th round of military talks on Friday. Sources from the Indian Army said that India has made clear that it would agree to de-escalation only if it is simultaneous and the withdrawal is equal from both sides and addresses mutual security concerns. After having successfully disengaged with China in the Pangong lake area, Armies of India and China are likely to discuss further disengagement from Gogra heights and Depsang plains.

India gifts 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday handed over 1,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines to his Bangladeshi counterpart Gen Aziz Ahmed who thanked India for its commendable cooperation in helping his country tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Gen Naravane is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Gen Ahmed. The visit comes less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the neighbouring country.

Temple attack conspirator terrorist sent to NIA custody for 8 days

Special NIA Court Jammu on Thursday sent arrested JKGF (Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force) terrorist Shahid Naveed to eight days custody to National Investigation Agency. Sources placed in NIA told Republic Media Network that this is the seventh arrest, in this case, earlier six arrested were made by Poonch Police before Union Government handed over the case to NIA on March 15, 2021. “This is the seventh arrest in this case; the rest six arrested earlier in this case by Poonch Police are in Judicial Custody,” Official said.

US hints at assisting Ukraine with warships amid Russia's military movement

In a move to support Ukraine which is facing the military presence of Russia in its Eastern border, the United States is planning on sending warships into the Black Sea in near future, hinted US officials on Thursday. Moreover, the US navy is already keeping a close watch on Russia's military movement through surveillance aircraft in international airspace over the Black Sea. The US, for now, has not seen any aggressive activity, however, they added that any action will be responded to.

BJP candidates allege attack by TMC goons

Ahead of phase-4 of West Bengal polls, the BJP candidate from Bhawanipore, Rudranil Ghosh, alleged that he was attacked by the TMC goons on Thursday night, while he was campaigning for Bengal elections. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that at least 15 BJP workers and supporters have been injured during the clash. It is important to note here that Rudranil Ghosh is contesting for West Bengal polls from CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's former constituency Bhawanipore.

