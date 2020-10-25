Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to be 'Vocal For Local' during festive shopping

During Sunday's episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urged all to be 'Vocal For Local' when they step out for festive shopping and prioritise local products. PM Modi went on to point out that COVID-19 induced lockdown helped us understand the importance of essential workers without whom our lives would have been much difficult. PM Modi also requested citizens to treat them like a family member and make them part of the festivities.

"There are several different festivals coming up like Eid, Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dhooj, Guru Nanak Gurpurab/Jayanti. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to remain restrained and limit ourselves during the festivals as well," said PM Narendra Modi. "When we think of festivals or plan them, the first thing that comes to our mind is shopping. The festive spirit is quite visible in the local markets but this time when you step out to go shopping, remember your resolve to be 'Vocal For Local'. Remember to prioritise local products when you purchase good from the markets," he further added. "Now that we have started becoming 'Vocal for Local' the world is also appreciating our local products. A lot of our local products have the potential to go global. Khadi is one such example. For a long time, Khadi was a symbol of simplicity but today it is recognised as an eco-friendly fabric," added PM Modi

"Remember the days of Lockdown"

During Sunday's episode of his Monthly program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also spoke about the essential workers and corona warriors. He urged the people to remember how they worked hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic adding that without them our lives would have been tougher. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude towards all those who are away from their families to serve the nation including soldiers at the borders and urged people to light a Diya for them.

