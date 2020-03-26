'No One Will Starve During Lockdown': Kerala CM To Open Community Kitchens Across State

The Kerala Government in a bid to assure that no one starves during the 21-day lockdown period has decided to start public kitchens across every panchayat in the state. Those who are staying alone, sick or elderly can avail the services of these community kitchens by dialing them after which food would be delivered to them at their doorsteps. The community kitchen would be run through the co-operation of volunteers and local bodies. The state is also going to come up with 1000 restaurants that will provide home delivery of food at a subsidized rate.

"Local Self Government (LSG) bodies will start Community Kitchens to prepare food and deliver them to the homes of the sick, elderly and those staying alone. Every Panchayat and Municipality should conduct a survey to identify the genuine people who require this service," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"People staying in isolation at homes and sick patients can avail the service. There will be a local contact number for the needy to request food. Transgenders will also be provided with special shelter and food during this lockdown period," he added. Nine more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala on Wednesday, taking the total number of those presently under treatment to 112. At least 76,542 people are under surveillance, while 532 are in isolation wards in various hospitals across the state.

