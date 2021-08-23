Republic Top 10: Afghan Resistance Exposes Pak; Owaisi Counters Hardeep Puri's CAA Pitch

Afghan Resistance exposes Pakistan-Taliban nexus, shares Pak ID cards found on terrorists

The Northern Alliance which has been leading the fight against the Taliban has further divulged more evidence of a direct role of Pakistan in strengthening the hostile insurgent group. The Northern Alliance has revealed an identity card found by them, purportedly of a Pakistani, amid the clash with the Taliban. This comes as yet another evidence, adding to the pile of proof of Pakistan's support to the Taliban.

'No new govt until US soldiers leave Afghanistan': Taliban as Biden mulls delaying pullout

Shortly after US President Joe Biden hinted that the August 31 deadline for its forces to leave Afghanistan may be extended, the Taliban has announced that no new government will be formed until the last US soldier leaves Afghanistan. The Taliban had said that it will not accept an extension of the August 31 deadline for Western forces to leave the country. The extremist group has warned the Biden administration of ‘consequences’ in case the US delays the withdrawal of its troops.

China calls US 'root-cause' of Afghanistan crisis, says 'It can't just run away like this'

On Monday, August 24, China said that the United States cannot simply abandon Afghanistan. Speaking to the media, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin called the United States the 'root cause' of the Afghan-Taliban issue, and asked the Joe Biden administration to help 'maintain stability, avoid chaos and rebuild' Afghanistan. This comes at a time when Afghans' resistance forces are giving tough competition to the Taliban, as the latter is planning to form a government in the country. The announcement of a government, if they are not stopped by the resistant forces, is supposed to come after August 31, the same day the US is scheduled to formally withdraw its troops.

As Taliban warns US to remove all forces, UK wants Biden to extend deadline beyond Aug 31

Britain is requesting the United States to prolong its rescue operation in Kabul past the August 31 deadline which has been decided, claiming that if the Americans do not do so, then the other nations would be forced to halt their own efforts to assist civilians escaping the Taliban control.

Key MHA meeting called in Delhi; Security situation at LoC, international border on agenda

As the Taliban has taken complete control of Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh and Jammy ADG Mukesh Singh will be chairing a key meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Sources have informed Republic Media Network that the situation at LoC (Line of Control) and the international borders will be discussed in the meeting. This meeting is crucial as it comes after the Taliban's control over Afghanistan can significantly impact J&K. This key meeting will be attended by J&K DGP, Jammu ADG, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other officials of the Home Ministry.

Owaisi counters Hardeep Puri's Afghan crisis CAA pitch; cites applicability only till 2014

Retaliating to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's 'necessary to enact CAA' comment, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the law was just confined to 'undocumented immigrants' who entered India before 2014, and added that it would not have helped those entering the country now with proper visas. He went on to ask Hardeep Singh Puri if he had not read the law the BJP government had enacted or was just trying to mislead the people of the country with such statements.

BJP can't resist dig as Sidhu slams Punjab govt & praises BJP states over sugarcane prices

Amid the ongoing protests in Punjab regarding the prices of sugarcane, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya on Monday said that it is good to see that new State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is admitting that the BJP governments in UP, Haryana, and Uttrakhand are doing a lot more for farmers than Congress-ruled Punjab.

SAD wants FIR over team Sidhu's contentious remarks; demands Sonia Gandhi to clear stand

Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia launched a scathing attack on Congress over the 'anti-national' and 'pro-Pakistan' remarks made by Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors. Asking Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to clear her stand on their controversial statements on Kashmir and Pakistan, the SAD leader demanded an FIR against Sidhu's advisors Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg.

'Long pending step': BJP's Kavinder Gupta & J&K chief Ravinder Raina on Hurriyat G&M ban

Reacting to reports of a ban on both Hurriyat G&M, BJP leader and former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta on Monday said that it is a long pending step. While stating that the previous government didn't take any step against these "anti-nationals", the BJP leader said that India has a strong government. Those, who are behind the destruction of the valley will be acted upon, Gupta added.

Ravi Dahiya appeals to J&K youth influenced by terrorists to remain 'faithful to country'

After his heroic performance at the Tokyo Olympics winning silver for India, wrestler Ravi Dahiya is looking forward to represent India in the upcoming events and bring more glory to the country. Ravi Dahiya became the second Indian wrestler to earn an Olympic silver medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Games.

