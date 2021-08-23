Afghan Resistance Exposes Pakistan-Taliban Nexus, Shares Pak ID Cards Found On Terrorists

The Northern Alliance which has been leading a fight against the Taliban has further divulged more evidence of a direct role of Pakistan in strengthening the hostile insurgent group. The Northern Alliance has revealed an identity card found by them, purportedly of a Pakistani, amid the clash with the Taliban. This comes as yet another evidence, adding to the pile of proof of Pakistan's support to the Taliban.

Pakistan in cahoots with Taliban?

Pakistan's support to the Taliban is no surprise, however, it exposes the government's brazen disregard for its citizens. The Pakistan Government has been in favour of the Taliban's hostile takeover in Afghanistan, despite the fact that the Pakistani wing of the Taliban, i.e. Tehrik-e-Pakistan Taliban (TTP) had killed more than 130 Pakistani children in a bomb blast at a school in Peshawar. Moreover, in the past, the Taliban has refused to recognise the Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which Islamabad considers as the official border between the two countries.

Last week, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that the propaganda by the Ashraf Ghani administration against the Taliban is false. Defending the Taliban, Qureshi highlighted that the insurgents have announced a general amnesty across the country and are not barring girls' education. However, the situation on the ground in Afghanistan depicts is a stark contrast to the claims made by the Taliban and Pakistan. Local Afghan media has reported incidents of women being banned from entering radio stations, while the Taliban has also banned music on the radio in several places. Moreover, women in Afghanistan have hit the streets to protest against the return of the repressive Taliban regime.

Anti-Taliban resistance

Despite Pakistan's support to the Taliban, the Northern Alliance in Panjshir has been putting up a brave fight against the Taliban and civilians have also joined the resistance. Furthermore, Amrullah Saleh, who pronounced himself as the "caretaker" President of Afghanistan, has directly challenged the Taliban. As a result, movements of resistance are being witnessed from Panjshir and Kapisa.

According to Republic TV's exclusive report, heavy fighting is currently ongoing in the area and it has been reported that around 300 Talibs are already killed in the attack in Andarab. The escalations in resistance against the terrorist group have also been witnessed from Kapisa located in North-East Afghanistan. Moreover, Afghan citizens across the world have also staged protests against the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan and its atrocities in the war-torn country.

(IMAGE: AP / REPUBLIC WORLD)