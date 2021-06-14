Republic Top 10 Headlines: AAP To Contest Gujarat Elections; Kulbhushan Jadhav Case & More

AAP To Contest In All 182 Seats In Gujarat; Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity

Kicking off an extremely early campaign for the Gujarat polls in 2020, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad on Monday, declaring that AAP will contest on all 182 seats. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal promised free electricity, better medical and health infrastructure to the people of Gujarat. He also welcomed veteran journalist Isudhan Gadhvi into AAP. Currently, BJP has an ironclad majority of 112 MLAs and has been ruled the state for 27 years.

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pak FM Blames Previous Govt, Says 'India Wants To Drag Us To ICJ'

Days after passing a bill pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav in the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a big statement expressed concern over India's possible move to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case. Claiming that the country was adamant to drag Pakistan, the Foreign Minister expressed fear over India's possible win in the ICJ. In an attempt to build ground over denying consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Qureshi claimed that it was India who did not want to give its 'intelligence operative' consular access.

PM Modi Congratulates New Israel PM Naftali Bennett; Vows To Deepen Strategic Partnership

A day after being elected as the new Prime Minister of Israel, Yamina chief Naftali Bennett was congratulated by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday. Writing on Twitter, PM Modi expressed a desire in meeting Bennett and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. This assumes significance a year ahead of the 30th anniversary of India formally establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. Incidentally, he also shared a special message for Benjamin Netanyahu who lost power after 12 years- the longest-serving tenure for any Prime Minister in Israel's history.

Chirag Paswan's Uncle Regrets LJP's NDA Exit In Bihar; Lauds CM Nitish Kumar Post 'split'

After 5 LJP MPs decided to oust party president Chirag Paswan as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha; his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras denied the notion of a split. Addressing the media on Monday, the LJP MP mentioned that he was merely "saving" the party so that the soul of his older brother Ram Vilas Paswan can rest in peace. Mentioning that LJP was functioning very well as long as the Union Minister was at the helm of affairs, he alleged that Chirag Paswan had severed ties with NDA ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls against the wishes of 99% of the party workers.

Pakistan Army Employs PR Firm To Share Anti-India Propaganda; Facebook Takes Down Network

Indulging in shocking anti-India hate propaganda, Facebook has taken down targetted networks in May 2020 due to Co-ordinated Inauthentic behaviour (CIB). The CIB report accessed by Republic on Monday, shows that the pages associated with AlphaPro, a Pakistan-based PR firm posted many anti-India posts posing as international news entities, criticising India's COVID management, treatment of Muslims, Kashmir, and pro-Pakistan commentary. As per Alpha Pro's website Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army is listed as one of its clients.

Former Telangana Minister Eatala Rajender Joins BJP In Delhi, Two Days After Resignation

After submitting his resignation from the Telangana Assembly on Saturday, former Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rebel MLA Eatala Rajender on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. He joined in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. Rajender joined the saffron- party along with former TRS MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma and former Adilabad MP Ramesh Rathod.

Russia Tests COVID Vaccine As Nasal Spray For Children; Likely To Be Ready By September

The scientist who oversaw the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine said that Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 8 to 12, and aims to introduce the new medication in September. According to a Russian news agency, Alexander Gintsburg, the chairman of the Gamaleya Institute, which produced Sputnik V, noted that the spray for children employed the same vaccine only instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on. Reportedly, Gintsburg was cited as saying during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the children's vaccine should be ready for distribution by September 15.

India Sees Sharp Decline In COVID Cases; Records 70,421 New Infections, Lowest In 74 Days

India's downward trend of cases continued on Monday, June 14, with 70,421 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 74 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases has now reached 2,95,10,410, with a daily positive rate of 4.72 percent, which is less than 10% for the 21st day in a row. In addition, the weekly positivity rate fell below 5% and is now at 4.54 percent. After 66 days, the active caseload stayed below 10 lakhs, and it now stands at 9,73,158.

Franco Mulakkal Rape Case: Vatican Rejects Sister Lucy's Appeal Against Her Dismissal

In a severe setback to Sister Lucy Kalapura, the Apostolica Signatura - the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church has rejected her appeal against her congregation's decision to strip her of sisterhood after her protest against rape-accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal. A letter from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation, dated 12 June, reads that 'the appeal of Lucy Kalapura is rejected by Apostolica Signatura and the dismissal is confirmed'. With this move by the Vatican, Sister Lucy Kalapura has been dismissed from the Church with finality. She was dismissed and made to vacate the premises in August 2019 for seeking justice for the victim and participating in the September 2018 protest.

TN CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi Against Hydrocarbon Extraction Projects In Cauvery Delta

On June 13, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to PM Modi seeking immediate directions to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to cancel the bid process for extraction of hydrocarbon in Vadatheru Block of the Cauvery Basin in Pudukkottai district. In the letter, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry to consult the state government ab initio before bringing any area in Tamil Nadu for any auction in the future for extraction of hydrocarbon and its exploration. The letter comes ahead of Stalin's rendezvous with PM Modi slated to be held this week. In the said meeting, CM Stalin is going to request the Centre for more COVID vaccine doses too.

