Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pak FM Blames Previous Govt, Says 'India Wants To Drag Us To ICJ'

Days after passing a bill pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav in the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a big statement expressed concern over India's possible move to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case. Claiming that the country was adamant to drag Pakistan, the Foreign Minister expressed fear over India's possible win in the ICJ. In an attempt to build ground over denying consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, Qureshi claimed that it was India who did not want to give its 'intelligence operative' consular access.

"They want to ruin Kulbhushan Jadhav's case. I said in the Assembly, the steps taken by us are based on the International Court of Justice's hearing. What does India want? India wants to deny Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access and under this pretext, they want to drag us in the ICJ once again, this is their wish. I hope that the Opposition doesn't behave ignorantly and understands India's motives and keeps us safe from their lies. Whatever steps we have taken in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case are based on the ICJ's recommendations, nothing else," said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Row over Kulbhushan Jadhav bill in Pakistan

Introduced in the light of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020, allows a foreign national to challenge a military court's order in any High Court of Pakistan either himself or through a consular officer of his country's mission.

The Foreign Minister's statement comes amid the strong protest by the Opposition against the Imran Khan-led government over the aforesaid legislation. As the bill was being deliberated, the opposition parliamentarians gathered in front of the Speaker's dais and raised slogans such as "Modi's friend is a traitor". Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi especially came under fire after he claimed that the opposition was toeing the "Indian agenda" by opposing the bill.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Law Minister Farogh Nasim has maintained that the bill was being passed in light of the verdict of the International Court of Justice claiming that India was looking at approaching the UN Security Council and initiating contempt proceedings in the ICJ against Pakistan. Notably, Qureshi's latest appeal to the Opposition holds significance for the bill since it will only become a law once it is cleared in Pakistan's Upper House- Senate where the opposition has a majority.