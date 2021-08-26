Republic Top 10 Headlines: Afghan 'caretaker' Prez Exposes Pakistan; PM Lauds Drone Rules

PM Modi Lauds New Drone Rules 2021; Terms It A 'landmark Moment' For Indian Aviation

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday released the new liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 which will provide several benefits to various sectors of the Indian economy. The new drone rules will replace the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules (UAS Rules) which came into force on March 12, 2021. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi lauded the new rules and said that it will tremendously help start-ups and the youth working in this sector. It will also open up new possibilities for innovation and business.

Karnataka: Horrific Politics Over Heinous Mysuru Gang-rape After State Home Min's Shocker

The Congress in Karnataka has launched a scathing attack on state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's statement over the horrific Mysuru gang-rape incident. The Home Minister said that the rape survivor and her male friend had visited a desolate area where the crime occurred adding that the victim shouldn't have gone to such an isolated place, atrociously pinning the blame on the victim. He said he will be travelling to that place in Mysuru to take stock of the developments and the situation there. Araga Jnanendra said that the government and the police department have taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru "seriously" and all efforts are on to nab the culprits.

BJP Seeks Apology From RJD's Tejashwi Yadav For 'lumping Together' Animals & SC, STs

In a key development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought an apology from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tajashwi Yadav. The apology is in reference to the statement made by Tejashwi Yadav in a media briefing after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the caste-based census issue. During the briefing, the RJD leader had put birds, animals, and the people of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe at par, and asked, "If their census could be conducted, then why not the general caste-census in the country?"

EXCLUSIVE: Amrullah Saleh Exposes Pakistan's Role In Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan; Vows Resistance

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Thursday, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh exposed Pakistan's role in the Taliban takeover of his country. While Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates after the terrorist group stormed into Kabul on August 15, Saleh and Ahmad Massoud have not only stayed put but also managed to keep Panjshir out of its grasp. Maintaining that the Taliban is completely backed by Pakistan, Saleh slammed the failure of the US to publicly acknowledge this.

EAM Jaishankar Chairs All-party Briefing On Afghanistan; Underlines 'evacuation Priority'

The Centre on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting on the Afghanistan crisis. In the 3.5-hour-long meeting, which had in attendance 47 leaders from 31 parties, the Ministry of External Affairs gave a briefing on the present situation. The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave an introductory speech, followed by a presentation on the issue given by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. There were discussions on the presentation thereafter, during which the opposition parties raised their issues, and the government issues clarification.

Abhishek Singhvi Posts Hilarious Meme On India's 'two-in-one' Toss Versus England

Indian National Congress politician and top lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi posted a hilarious meme regarding India's dismal batting performance against England in the Headingley Test. Team India were dismissed for just 78 runs in 40.4 overs as the English bowlers ran riot. Veteran bowler James Anderson was once again the pick amongst the bowlers as he had astounding figures of 3/6 in his eight overs spell.

COVID-19: India Donates Medical Oxygen Plant To Nepal; Will Support In Fighting The Virus

As a part of India's commitment to Nepal, a medical oxygen plant has been donated to Nepal on Thursday for supporting the Himalayan Nation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. The oxygen plant was handed over at a ceremony at the Ministry of Health and Population in Nepal.

Pfizer Study Reveals Third COVID Vaccine Booster Dose Vastly Improves Antibody Response

Drug manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech on August 25 said that they were applying to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplemental approval of coronavirus vaccine booster shots for individuals aged 16 years and above. The firms backed their stance with an elaborate study that proved that antibody responses increased manifold if a third booster was administered to people. This announcement comes days after American President Joe Biden announced the availability of a booster shot from September 20, 2021.

Kerala Congress Chief Slams Pinarayi Vijayan Govt For 'failure In Tackling COVID-19 Surge'

Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in Kerala, concerns over the spread of the virus are growing louder. Slamming the Kerala government over their inability to mitigate the surging COVID-19 cases, Kerala Congress Chief, PT Thomas recently claimed that the state administration has failed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan Suspends Use Of 1.63 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Over Contamination

On Thursday, Japan's Health Ministry stated that the country has decided to stop the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine after reports of contamination with particulate matter in several lots surfaced. Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical CO., which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in the country, said that the reason behind contamination could be owing to some manufacturing issues in one of the production units in Spain, the japan times reported. The drugmaker further stated that it has informed Moderna and urged for an urgent investigation into the matter, after several vaccination centres reported that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots.

