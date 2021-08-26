In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Thursday, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh exposed Pakistan's role in the Taliban takeover of his country. While Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates after the terrorist group stormed into Kabul on August 15, Saleh and Ahmad Massoud have not only stayed put but also managed to keep Panjshir out of its grasp. Maintaining that the Taliban is completely backed by Pakistan, Saleh slammed the failure of the US to publicly acknowledge this.

Amrullah Saleh remarked, "Taliban is not alone in this. They are backed by Pakistan. They are backed by Pakistan's military, intelligence and diplomatic service. As long as America is unwilling to publicly acknowledge the malign role of Pakistan and just say that they are dealing with the Taliban, this problem won't be fixed."

"The Taliban is the hand, the brain is the Pakistani establishment and the Army. Qureshi these days is acting as the Foreign Minister of the Taliban trying to charm the world that they have changed. They have not changed. I am very sure that the West will regret it big time," he added.

'We don't recognise the Taliban Emirate'

While conceding that the talks with the Taliban are on, the former Afghanistan First Vice president explained the pre-conditions of the National Resistance Front. Stressing that the negotiated political settlement will not imply their surrender, Saleh explained that the Taliban will have to give the people of Afghanistan a say in choosing the nature of the new government. Dismissing the notion that the struggle of the resistance forces is limited to Panjshir, he made it clear that they are ready to fight if the terrorist outfit doesn't agree with this formula.

"We have the consensus that we need to have a two-track strategy pursuing a negotiated settlement and if the other side doesn't accept then we need to be prepared for a military eventuality. On the peaceful and negotiated settlement, our demand is very simple and clear- we don't want to take part in the Taliban Emirate. We don't recognise it. We don't see it as legitimate. But if they promise a date for approaching the people, give space to the people to have a say in determining the character of the state and also have a say in how the head of the state will be put in place. We will participate in that process," the 'caretaker' Afghanistan president said.

He elaborated, "Until that process, we are telling them that we can come up with some kind of ceasefire whereby we will retain our autonomy and whereby we will have our national flag hoisted. We will not accept their appointments. We will not agree to their terms. If they don't agree to these conditions and they go the military path, we are prepared."

During the conversation, Amrullah Saleh also outlined the cause being espoused by his camp. He stated, "Power through the barrel of the gun, oppression, torture, exclusion is not acceptable and it will not last. If the Taliban agreed to sit and discuss political settlement in sincerity and stay away from establishing a dictatorship, we are ready to negotiate. We are ready to negotiate surrender or expression of allegiance in the name of settlement". Observing that the Taliban has not captured the "Afghan determination", he called upon the Western nations to extend support to the resistance movement.

Taking an indirect swipe at US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for the withdrawal of the American troops, Saleh said, "The massive feeling is that they are disgusted with the wrong political decision, the misjudgment. This was not the judgment of experts, military, intelligence and diplomats. This was a misjudgment by few and particularly one man on the top and they are paying the price." Noting that the decision to withdraw the troops was rash, he blamed the sudden collapse of the Afghan Army on factors such as inability to maintain airpower, lack of meaningful pressure on Pakistan and violation of the Doha agreement.