Republic Top 10 Headlines: ED Raids Sanjay Raut's Residence, PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat & More

Amid ED Raids, Sanjay Raut Remains Defiant; Tweets 'Won't Quit Shiv Sena; Won't Surrender'

As mega ED raids are underway at the residence of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl scam case, the leader remained defiant on Sunday, maintaining that he has "nothing to do with the scam and will not surrender" to the agency's pressure.

"I still won't quit Shiv Sena... Even if I die, I will not surrender. Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight." These were the first among a few tweets posted by the Rajya Sabha MP as ED raided his Mumbai house on Sunday morning.

Read the full story here

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Turning Into Mass Movement: PM Modi Addresses 91st Edition Of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms between August 2 and 15.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from August 13 to 15, a special movement – ​​'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised.

Read the full story here

Mirabai Chanu's Mother Dances In Celebration After Historic Commonwealth Games Gold: Watch

Celebrations and joy erupted at weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's hometown in Manipur's Nongpok Kakching on Saturday when she won gold for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Her family members, including her mother and neighbours rejoiced in celebration of her proud and historic achievement at CWG 2022.

Read the full story here

Congress Claims 'conspiracy' To Topple Jharkhand Govt After 3 MLAs Nabbed With Cash Stash

After wads of cash were recovered from three Jharkhand Congress MLAs in Howrah on Saturday, state party chief Rajesh Thakur claimed that there was a conspiracy to destabilize the JMM-led coalition government.

The Congress leader referred to the Maharashtra political crisis that ended last month with the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray government after a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party chief and camped in Assam's Guwahati.

Read the full story here

Sanjay Raut 'misused Power': Ravi Rana After ED Raids Shiv Sena Leader's Residence

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted mega raids at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's 'Maitri' residence at Mumbai's Bhandup in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, independent MLA Ravi Rana said accused the Sena leader of being "an agent" in the former MVA government.

Speaking to Republic over the ED raids at Sanjay Raut's residence, Ravi Rana said, "ED had called Sanjay Raut for investigation many times. And after investigation, a team of ED reached his house along with CISF personnel. ED is (conducting) an impartial investigation. Apart from the scam that happened in Patra Chawl, Sanjay Raut has many properties in Alibaug also. Being a journalist and collecting crores of money, he worked as an agent in the then MVA government."

Read the full story here

Mirabai Chanu's Cousin Euphoric Over Historic CWG Gold: 'We Already Knew She'd Win Gold'

India's weightlifting sensation Mirabai Chanu completely swept off her challenge in the 49kg final to deliver India its first gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. Besides defending the crown Chanu also set a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting a total of 201 kg. Following the gold medal feat, celebrations began at her native place of Nongpok Kakching in Manipur.

Read the full story here

UN Seeks Access To Olenivka Jail To Probe Attack That Killed 53 Ukrainian POWs: Report

The United Nations is ready to deploy a team of specialists to examine the recent brutal attack on the Olenivka prison colony in the Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, a Russian state news agency reported, citing deputy spokesman of the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq. Further, the Red Cross and the United Nations have requested access to the jail where scores of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were killed on Saturday; however, Russia has so far remained silent in response.

Read the full story here

US Charges Russian National Of Funding Anti-govt Protests, Investigation Ongoing

As US-Russia relationship hits rock bottom, American authorities on Saturday charged a Russian man of conspiring to influence the 2024 Presidential polls and funding anti-administration protests. In an indictment released by the US Department of Justice, Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov was accused of influencing unnamed groups in the states of Florida, California and Georgia to further the Russian propaganda. Notably, the Kremlin has been accused of meddling with the 2016 Presidential Polls in the favor of Donald Trump, particularly by hacking into the Democratic campaign.

Read the full story here

Thousands Of People Join Pro-Ukraine Rallies In Berlin To Protest Against Russian Invasion

A large number of people took to the streets in Berlin on Saturday, July 30, to join pro-Ukraine rallies around Europe. The people in Germany's capital, Berlin held a protest against recent actions of Russia, including the killing of Ukrainian troops in Olenivka prison, The Kyiv Independent reported. The video shared by the media outlet shows the people carrying the Ukrainian flags protesting against the actions of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine. They also chanted slogans while protesting against Russia.

Read the full story here

Joe Biden Offers 'quick' Video Update Of His Health After Testing COVID Positive Again

US President Joe Biden on Saturday provided a "quick" video update about his health condition after testing positive for COVID-19 twice in five consecutive days. The 79-year-old was under isolation after he first contracted the breakthrough case on July 21. On Saturday, Biden's physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in a letter to the White House mentioned that the POTUS tested positive again after testing negative "several times" last week.

Read the full story here