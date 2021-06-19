Republic Top 10 Headlines: Indian Funds Rise In Swiss Bank; Symbolic Ganga Dussehra & More

Finance Ministry Responds To Whopping Rs 20,700 Cr Rise Of Indian Funds In Swiss Banks

After reports quoted a Rs 20,700 crore rise of Indian funds in Swiss banks, the Ministry of Finance on Friday responded to the news, refuting the alleged rise of black money held by Indians in Switzerland. In an official release, the Finance Ministry stated that the figures did not indicate the 'quantum of the black money' held by Indians, stating that the biggest increase had been cited under 'Other amounts due from customers'-- which refers to bonds, securities, and various other financial instruments.

J&K Parties Deny Receiving A Formal Invite To All-party Meet By PM; Mull On Attending It

As Centre seeks to bolster political activities in Jammu-Kashmir, J&K parties like National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Apni party have denied receiving a 'formal' invitation for an all-party meet chaired by PM Modi on June 24. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has confirmed that she has received a call regarding the meeting and plans to hold a political affairs committee (PAC) meeting on Sunday to decide on attending it or not.

Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case: Booked SP Leader Ummed Pahalwan Arrested In Delhi

A day after the Ghaziabad police filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan in the fake hate video case, Uttar Pradesh has arrested the neta. As per the UP Police, the SP leader was arrested from an area near the LNJP Hospital in Delhi by the Crime Branch and the Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation on Saturday. Ummed Pahalwan is currently being taken to Ghaziabad.

UP BJP Chief Announces "We Will Fight 2022 Polls Under CM Yogi Adityanath's Leadership"

Settling the question of who will lead BJP in UP 2022 polls, the state's party president Swatantra Dev Singh said that incumbent Yogi Adityanath will lead the saffron party in the polls. His comment comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah summoned Singh and State General Secretary (Org) Sunil Bansal to Delhi hurriedly. The discussion between the ex-BJP chief and the two-state heads will be regarding BJP's organization and the all-important state polls.

Agra: Death Audit Committee Says '22 Deaths Not Due To Oxygen Shortage' At Paras Hospital

Maintaining that 22 patients did not die due to oxygen shortage at Agra's Paras Hospital, a UP death audit committee on Friday, concluded that oxygen supply had not been cut off during a mock drill. The committee further stated that the hospital was provided with 149 cylinders with 20 in reserve on April 25 and 121 cylinders with 15 in reserve on April 26, sufficient for its needs.

DPIIT Secy Dr Mohapatra Passes Away; PM Modi, President Kovind & Other Leaders Pay Tribute

The Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra passed away on Saturday due to post COVID complications. Several Indian officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other officials offered their condolences.

Delhi Govt Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 1 Cr To Families Of 6 Military And Police Personnel

The Delhi Government on Saturday, June 19 announced a 'financial assistance' of Rs 1 crore to families of six Air Force, Delhi Police, and Civil Defence personnel who died in the line of duty. The announcement was made in a press conference chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The families include three IAF personnel, two Delhi Police personnel, and one Civil Defence personnel, added Sisodia.

'China's Presence In Sri Lanka Could Pose A Threat, Keeping Close Watch: Indian Navy

As China attempts to make inroads into Sri Lanka through billion-dollar infrastructure investments, the Indian Navy responded to the communist country's heightened presence down South saying that it 'could pose a threat' to Indian interests. In an interview with news agency ANI, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar said that it was important for the security forces to keep a close watch on such activities.

Ganga Dussehra To Be Celebrated In A Symbolic Way; Haridwar, District Borders To Be Sealed

On June 18, the Haridwar police said 'The Ganga Snan' scheduled on June 20 on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Haridwar has been cancelled for devotees due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. According to the police, the district borders will be sealed on June 20, and devotees coming from other states will not be allowed.

Home Secy Urges States, UTs To Ensure COVID-appropriate Behaviour; Ramp-up Vaccination

In a major development, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states on Saturday to ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and in the test-track-treat-vaccination strategy. In a letter to all the Chief Secretaries, Bhalla wrote, "As you are aware, during the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic a significant surge in COVID cases was witnessed in several states and UTs. Many states imposed restrictions in order to contain the spread of infection. "

