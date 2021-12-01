Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mamata-Pawar Meet; BJP MP Wants Uniform Civil Code & More

United front against BJP soon? Read inside details of Mamata Banerjee-Sharad Pawar meet

After Mamata Banerjee met Sharad Pawar, Republic on Wednesday got inside details from what is being seen as a meeting for the formation of a united front against BJP. As per the inside details, the united front will be formed soon. Apart from TMC and NCP, Congress has also been given the offer to join the front if it wants. However, under whose leadership will this united front function, is not yet decided.

Read full story

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urges Centre to bring Uniform Civil Code; 'Even after 75 years...'

BJP member Nishikant Dubey Wednesday urged the Centre to bring a law soon to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey said the Allahabad High Court had last month asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel for implementing the mandate of Article 44 of the Constitution, which speaks about a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Read full story

Mamata announces end of UPA, takes 'can't help those who can't fight' jibe at Congress

Addressing a press briefing with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reiterated the need for a strong alternative force to fight the BJP. Underlining that no party can fight BJP alone, she urged the 'parties that can fight' to come together. For those 'parties who can't fight', hinting at Congress, she said that nothing can be done.

Read full story

Maharashtra Congress retaliates to Mamata Banerjee; 'Can't fight BJP with arrogance'

'Congress is the only viable option to BJP', stated party's Maharashtra President Nana Patole on Monday after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and mulled over the united front. Addressing the media with Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee had urged the 'parties that can fight BJP' to come together. The TMC supremo said nothing can be done about those 'parties who can't fight', hinting at Congress. She also stated the 'UPA is over'.

Read full story

Akhilesh Yadav slams UP DyCM's Krishna Janmabhoomi tweet; 'no new mantra will help BJP'

As the political fervour takes over Uttar Pradesh with assembly elections slated in the coming months, the political parties across the spectrum are raining barbs at each other, to make their best bet. In another such round of political slugfest, a major controversy erupted after BJP leader & UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, asserting that the saffron party is preparing to build the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura after they successfully commenced the development of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Read full story

Lok Sabha passes bill to regulate and supervise Assisted Reproductive Technology services

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 1, passed a bill to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology procedures in clinics. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 bill that sought to establish a national board and state boards for the regulation and supervision of ART clinics and ART banks for the safe and ethical practice of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services, was passed with a voice vote after a reply to the debate by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Read full story

Ramdas Athawale slams farmers' protest; 'Rakesh Tikait should not misuse power of farmers'

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday slammed the ongoing farmers' protests led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait against the three farm bills which has now been repealed by the Centre, stating that the agitation should end now and that Tikait should not misuse the power of farmers in the country.

Read full story

Kollam: 'Over 100 were being trained in PFI office, Kerala cops were blocked,' say sources

Sensational details have emerged exposing why the Popular Front of India (PFI) blocked the Kerala police raid at an office in Kollam. According to exclusive details by Republic Media Network sources in the police, over 100 people were allegedly trained by PFI at its Karunagapally office.

Although no weapons were recovered during the raid, sources informed that thick mattresses were found which were allegedly used for training. When police reached the area to conduct a raid, hundreds of people gathered and started raising slogans against the police. Cops are also reportedly looking into details of protestors.

Read full story

Serum Institute seeks DCGI's approval for Covishield as booster dose

Serum Institute of India has sought from India's drug regulator approval for Covishield as a booster dose citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and a demand for a booster shot due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants, official sources said.

Read full story

India beat Belgium 1-0 to enter semifinals, on course to defend Junior Hockey WC title

Defending champions India beat European giants Belgium by a solitary goal to progress to the semifinals and keep alive their title hopes in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Read full story