Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mega ED Crackdown In Satyendar Jain Case; Assam Floods & More

Mega ED Crackdown In Satyendar Jain Case; 10 Locations Raided, Trust Under Scanner

Trouble mounted for Satyendar Jain on Friday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided more locations linked to the Delhi Health Minister in the disproportionate assets case. Sources have revealed that raids were carried out by the ED at 10 locations in New Delhi including the places of certain property dealers and businessmen linked to Jain. These included searches in Karol Bagh, as well as at the office of the Lala Sher Singh Jeevan Vigyan Trust.

WTO Gives In To India's Demands, Agrees To Fisheries Subsidies And TRIPS Waiver

After vital negotiations running for five nights, 164 ministers of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Thursday reached a historic declaration on disciplining harmful fishing subsidies and the TRIPS waiver. The formal announcements on the deal have already arrived. "All multilateral agreements full agreed were unanimously signed" at the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO in Geneva, a government source informed, as quoted by PTI.

India Adds 12,847 New Covid Cases, 14 Fatalities; Active Cases Up By Over 4800

India reported a single-day rise of 12,847 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally of cases to 4,32,70,577, while active cases also went up by over 4,800, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Friday.

The data updated at 8 am also recorded 14 fresh fatalities, pushing the overall death figure to 5,24,817.

Assam Floods: 11.09 Lakh People Of 25 Districts Affected; 4 Deaths In The Past 24 Hours

As heavy rainfall continues to batter the entire Northeast, Assam is among the worst-affect states with several districts reeling under the aftermath of heavy rain and rain-related incidents including floods and landslides. As per the latest updates, around 11.09 lakh people across 25 districts are affected by the havoc created by the massive rainfall.

COVID-19: NTAGI Recommends Reducing Gap Between 2nd And Precautionary Vaccine Doses

Members of the Centre's advisory panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) have finally given way for the reduction of the gap between the second and precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the present nine months to six months, reported PTI citing official sources. This came after the panel on Thursday held a meeting to review the findings of a study based on vaccine administration.

PC George Backs Swapna Suresh's Allegations, 'want To See Kerala CM In Jail For 14 Days'

Following Kerala gold scam case prime accused Swapna Suresh’s continued allegations, former Kerala legislator PC George on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Terming the CM Vijayan-led regime as the “most corrupt” government to rule the state, George said that he wants to see the CPI(M) leader in jail for 14 days. The former Congress MLA, while launching a fresh attack on the CM, backed Suresh’s statement and said that it cannot be disbelieved.

Ukraine Records 400 Instances Of Destruction Of Cultural Heritage Sites Since War Began

Approximately 400 cases of destruction or damage to Ukrainian heritage sites have been documented since the commencement of the Moscow-Kyiv war, stated the Cultural Ministry of the war-torn nation. According to Kyiv Independent, the ministry is using 3D printers to document the Ukrainian heritage sites, with the aim to preserve them. As the Russia Ukraine war has entered its 114th day with heavy shelling on Ukrainian cities, experts in Ukraine have inspected two cultural sites in Chernihiv Oblast destroyed by Russian bombardment this week with the help of Latvia's Culture Ministry and Riga Technical University.

Piyush Goyal Lauds WTO MC12's 'positive Outcomes'; 'India Has Received 100% Success'

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has lauded the ‘collective efforts’ at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference and said that ‘positive outcomes have come out’ of it. Speaking after WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Goyal said that progress has been made on long pending issues and India has received 100% success. This ministerial meeting at the WTO is the most successful ministerial meeting over the last many years, the minister had earlier asserted.

Karnataka: ACB Raids 21 Govt Officials In Bengaluru Over Disproportionate Assets Cases

In a breaking development, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids are presently underway across Karnataka's Bengaluru in relation to disproportionate assets cases. The ACB launched searches at around 80 locations linked to 21 government officeholders on Friday. The officials are raiding office buildings and residences of government servants who allegedly held excess income and assets. This comes as part of the Karnataka government's crackdown on corruption.

Elon Musk, Tesla & Space X Sued For $258 Billion Over 'Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme'

Amidst the buzz over a potential Twitter takeover, Elon Musk along with his companies Tesla and Space X, on Thursday, was slapped with a lawsuit worth $258 billion for alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scheme. The complaint was filed by Keith Johnson in the federal court of Manhattan, who accused Musk of running a "pyramid scheme" that reportedly drew up the prices of cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. Musk (who is the CEO of both Tesla Inc. and Space X) is accused of "manipulating" the Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme for "profit, exposure, and amusement," the plaintiff said in his complaint.

