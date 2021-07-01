Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Lauds Doctors; Mumbai Fake Vaccination Case And More

COVID-19: Private Hospitals Barred From Directly Procuring Vaccines; New Guidelines Out

As the vaccination drive in India continues to gain pace, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by private hospitals. From July 1 onwards, private hospitals can place vaccine orders only on the CoWIN portal and have been barred from directly procuring vaccines from manufacturers. This comes days after PM Modi announced that the private sector will be able to procure 25% of the total volume of available vaccines.

Mumbai Fake Vaccination: Mastermind Arrested In Baramati; SIT Probing 'vaccine' Vials

In a major development, the mastermind of the Mumbai vaccination scam has been nabbed by Maharashtra police in Baramati, report sources on Wednesday. The main accused - one Rajesh Pandey was allegedly working at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital and was sacked after he was named in the scam. A total of 1,500 people are said to be victims of the scams in operation, as per Mumbai police.

Zydus Cadila Seeks DCGI's Emergency Nod For ZyCoV-D - World's First DNA COVID Vaccine

In a boost to India's vaccination drive, Zydus Cadila applied for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine (ZyCoV-D) on Thursday to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The Ahmedabad-based company which has developed the world's first DNA COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to launch it for 12 years & above. The vaccine has completed the third phase of trials.

Jaishankar Meets Argentine FM; Discusses Space, Nuclear, Investment, Yoga & More

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola, on June 30, to discuss space, nuclear power, lithium, investment, and yoga. Meanwhile, in Italy, the External Affairs Minister spoke at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Matera, which was hosted by the Italian Presidency, followed by a joint meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Development Ministers.

National Doctors Day: PM Modi Lauds Efforts Of Doctors On Dr BC Roy's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his respect for the healthcare community and lauded the contribution of the nation's doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing a clip from his recent Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating National Doctors Day dedicated to the birth anniversary of the nation's great physician and statesman Dr B. C Roy.

Uttar Pradesh: Local Residents Attack AIIMS Doctors Over Spread Of COVID-19

As India marks Doctors' Day on Thursday, a shameful incident has come to light in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh where resident doctors of AIIMS were attacked by locals in the area. The injured doctors have claimed that the attack took place after a heated argument over the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Ghazipur Clashes: FIR Registered Against 200 People After Clash With BJP Workers

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR in the Ghazipur clashes that occurred on Wednesday. According to reports, over 200 unknown persons, including workers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) have been booked under different sections. This comes after the ruckus that was caused on June 30 and the police have also added sections related to the use of arms and rioting in the FIR.

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Owaisi Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar Proposes '5 CMs In 5 Yrs' Formula

On Wednesday, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar proposed a unique power-sharing formula for Uttar Pradesh after the 2022 Assembly polls. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019 when they parted ways, he is currently leading the 10-party 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' which also includes Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

Amarinder Singh To Meet Cong Netas From Urban Areas Of Punjab As Rift Intensifies

A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday met with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday is set to meet party leaders from urban areas of the state, followed by lunch in Chandigarh, amid the ongoing crisis in state Congress. Meanwhile, Sidhu also met party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her residence before meeting Rahul.

US Urges Russia To Stop Violence In CAR Immediately, Withdraw Its Military Personnel

In a statement released on June 30, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield called on Russia to immediately cease violence against civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) and withdraw its military soldiers. According to a report released on June 25 by the UN Panel of Experts on the Central African Republic, Russian military instructors, along with the Central African Armed Forces (FACA), are responsible for human rights violations.

