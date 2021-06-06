Republic Top-10 Headlines: Tikait Continues Stir, Malta Firm Answers Haryana's Vaccine Bid

Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised due to breathing issues on Sunday morning. He was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. His wife, veteran actress Saira Banu, stated that he was having breathing issues for the past few days. Dilip Kumar has faced health issues over the past few years and has been hospitalised multiple times. Last month, the 98-year-old had been admitted to the same hospital. That time, Saira Banu had stated that the visit was for a routine health check up.

Delhi hospital withdraws anti-Malayalam notice after backlash

After facing severe backlash for its language diktat, Delhi govt-run Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) on Sunday, withdrew its circular forbidding its nursing personnel from communicating in Malayalam. The hospital administration has stated that the circular was issued without their information after being issued a memo from the Delhi health department. The hospital had previously clarified that nurses were allowed to speak to each other in Malayalam but must converse with patients in Hindi.

Oxygen Express reaches milestone

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several home-based institutions are coming forward like a ray of hope to bring an end to the crisis. Indian Railways is one such department that has ensured timely delivery of COVID essential, liquid oxygen and now the efforts have crossed milestone of delivering 25,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to the nation. The Government of India had started 'Oxygen Express' when critical coronavirus patients were in dire need of medical equipment but hospitals were facing an acute shortage.

Rakesh Tikait vows to continue protest

Spearheading a massive protest outside the Tohana Police station in Haryana amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has been amassing large crowds since Saturday night to demand the release of two arrested farmer leaders. Speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday, Tikait raised questions on why the government had turned a blind eye towards the farmers and vowed to continue sitting outside the police station until the revocation of the three Farm Laws.

UP BJP in-charge to meet Guv amid cabinet reshuffle rumour

Amid speculations of expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet ahead of Assembly elections in 2022 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), UPs in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday. The meeting will take place at 11 am on Sunday. The BJP has decided to strengthen the party in the state by seeking feedback from its leaders in the wake of the outcome of panchayat polls and the murmurs from some sections over handling the COVID-19 situation.

Civil servants write to PM Modi over Lakshadweep controversy

Citing the 'disturbing developments' in Lakshadweep, a group of 93 former civil servants have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to ensure an 'appropriate development model' in the UT. The letter comes amid the drafts of three regulations introduced by Praful K Patel namely the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR), the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (known as PASA or the Goonda Act), and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR) after he assumed charge as the Administrator of the UT.

Malta firm expresses interest in supplying vax to Haryana

A company in Malta has expressed interest in supplying 60 million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' to Haryana, the state government said on Sunday. According to the Haryana administration, Europe-based Pharma Regulatory Services Ltd has submitted an "Expression of Interest" in directly supplying the COVID-19 doses to Haryana at the price of Rs.1,120 per dose. With this, Haryana becomes the first state to receive an EOI from a foreign company for direct vaccination supply.

Andhra pharmacy worker alleges harassment by police

In a shocking attack against a COVID worker, a female pharmacy worker on Saturday, alleged that she was unnecessarily fined and assaulted by Vishakhapatnam police while returning home. Visuals from the city's Vishakha Rama Talkies shows the health care worker squatting on the road protesting the fine imposed on her, insisting on lodging a complaint against the assault on her. Two women police officers are seen forcibly trying to dislodge the victim from the road as she insists that she was harassed by the police inspite of displaying her permission to travel amid curfew.

Rupee falls 9 paise

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Indian rupee slumped 9 paise to 73.18 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday tracking strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market. Market participants remained vigilant ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting outcome scheduled to be announced on Friday, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 73.17 against the dollar, and lost further ground and touched 73.18, registering a fall of 9 paise over its previous close.

US Senator arrive in Taiwan for Indo-Pacific visit

A bipartisan group of three U.S. senators arrived in Taiwan on Sunday to meet with senior government officials and discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations and other issues. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Dan Sullivan and Christopher Coons were welcomed by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, along with the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, Brent Christensen.

