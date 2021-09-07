Republic Top 10 Headlines: UP Polls; SKM Mahapanchayat; US On Afghanistan Crisis & More

Owaisi Defends Don-turned-neta Ateeq Ahmad's Entry Into AIMIM, Confident Ahead Of UP Polls

Mafia don-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmad, his wife Shaista Parveen and his lawyer joined AIMIM on Tuesday in a key development ahead of the UP polls. Addressing a press conference in Ayodhya, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi defended Ahmad's entry citing that several BJP lawmakers also faced serious criminal charges. He added, "If Ateeq Ahmad delivered a provocative speech before the Muzaffarnagar riots or made a speech in Gorakhpur which led to trouble and he belonging to the community which is in power, then the cases against him would have been withdrawn. This is the reality. As per Indian law, he is yet to be convicted in any case".

2022 elections: Nishad Party Chief Discusses Seat-sharing For UP Polls With Shah & Nadda; Eyes 70 Seats

Strategising for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Nishad Party chief Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad met Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP Organization General Secretary BL Santosh in Delhi on Tuesday. Nishad held talks on seat-sharing for the upcoming assembly elections and poll strategy. He will be meeting the BJP high command again in the next few days. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

Shiv Sena Fumes At BJP's Civic Poll Win In Belgaum; Calls It 'treachery To Marathas'

Fuming at BJP's celebration over its Belagavi urban civic poll win, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, called it a loss for the Maratha community. Chalking the poll loss of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), a pro-Marathi outfit to Karnataka govt's 'sabotage', Sena said that the entire Maharashtra was steeped in sorrow as the Belgaum cause had suffered a setback. Calling BJP's poll win a 'treachery to Maharashtra', he asked, "Don't you feel any shame?".

Mayawati Kicks Off 2022 UP Poll Campaign; Promises 'inquiry' Into Wrongs Against Brahmins

Kicking off BSP's Uttar Pradesh poll campaign, party Supremo Mayawati addressed the 'Prabudh Sammelan' in Lucknow on Tuesday - her first public rally since 2020 Delhi polls. Wooing the Brahmin community, Mayawati assured that once a BSP govt with full majority is elected, the community will be taken care of. Promising a 'high-level inquiry' into the wrongs done against the Brahmin community, Mayawati urged the community to vote for her just like in 2007. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022.

'Armed Elements' Reach Haryana's Karnal Protest Site As SKM Calls For Mahapanchayat

Karnal district administration on Tuesday invited an 11-member delegation of farmer leaders as demonstrators gathered in large numbers to attend a mahapanchayat called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). The district administration and Haryana Police said that ground intelligence indicates that some mischievous elements armed with sticks and iron rods have reached the protest site, Karnal.

Breath Analyser Tests To Be Restored In Flight As COVID Situation Improves In India: DGCA

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) plans to resume mandatory breath analyser (BA) tests for all pilots, crew members, and other flight crew members. During the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic in India, the mandatory daily breath analyser (BA) testing was discontinued previously. The DGCA chairman, Arun Kumar, recently conducted a meeting to discuss a number of concerns, including the necessary breath analyzer test.

India Administers Over 1.13 Cr COVID Jabs In Last 24hrs; Total Vaccine Count Crosses 70 Cr

In the past 24 hours, India has administered over 1.13 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses. In the last 11 days, this achievement has been accomplished three times. COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 70 crore now. As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the latest data released showed such statistics about COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country.

'Open up cinemas' Kangana Ranaut Appeals To Maharashtra Govt To Open Theatres After A Dip In COVID-19 Cases

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming political drama Thalaivii recently requested the Maharashtra government to open cinema halls. The actor who will be seen essaying the role of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa shared that with a dip in cases, the government can ponder to open cinema halls and revive the film industry.

US Thanks India & Allies For 'generous Offer' To Help Relocating Citizens From Afghanistan

United States thanked India, allies and a host of other nations for their "generous offer" to rescue stranded US nationals and asylum seekers from Afghanistan. The US State in its statement also expressed gratitude towards a host of other nations, including Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Italy, and Hungary. The Department in its statement appreciated the relentless support extended by the allies of the States.

US State Secy Meets Qatar Emir, Thanks Doha For 'remarkable Support' In Afghan Evacuations

US State Secretary Antony Blinken has arrived in Doha on September 7 and met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. US State Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin accompanies Blinken. As per ANI reports, the state representatives discussed the ongoing developments in Afghanistan following the Taliban overhaul.

