Republic Top 10 Headlines: Yogi Adityanath To Contest From Gorakhpur; Goa Election & More

UP Elections 2022: BJP candidates for Phase 1 & 2 out; Yogi to contest from Gorakhpur

Ahead of the much-anticipated Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 105 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi in his Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj.

Read more here

Akhilesh Yadav mocks Yogi Adityanath for fighting from Gorakhpur in UP elections

Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its first list for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a jibe at his successor CM Yogi Adityanath who has been named the candidate from Gorakhpur. Taking to his Twitter handle, Yadav underlined how there was confusion with regard to CM Yogi Adityanath fighting the elections from Mathura first, and Ayodhya thereafter, before there was a settlement on his bastion Gorakhpur.

Read more here

Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 to include Netaji's birth anniversary

The Indian government on Saturday has informed that Republic Day celebrations will now commence from January 23 every year instead of January 24. News agency ANI citing government sources has informed that the decision has been taken to include the birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. Earlier, the Modi government had started the celebration of Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary as Parakram Divas. This development follows other similar decisions wherein the government has focused on celebrating and commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture.

Read more here

UP cops arrest SP's Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan in gangster case; Akhilesh Yadav lashes out

Adding to the woes of Samajwadi party Supremo Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the UP Police had arrested the SP candidate of Kairana constituency - Nahid Hasan on Saturday. The SP leader has been apprehended by the police under the Gangster Act and is sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Kairana court.

Read more here

Goa Election | Arvind Kejriwal says Goans fed up of corrupt govt, want change; 'AAP only hope'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who launched a door-to-door election campaign in the St Andres Assembly constituency in North Goa, on Saturday, said that people are excited to give chance to a new party in the state and have some expectations from AAP. He said that the party will try to fulfil all the expectations when elected to power.

Read more here

West Bengal: EC reschedules 4 civic body polls to Feb 12 amid rising COVID cases

In view of rising novel coronavirus cases, the West Bengal Election Commission has postponed elections to four municipal corporations by three weeks to February 12. According to a notification issued by State's EC, polls to Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Asansol Municipal Corporation and Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation would take place on February 12 instead of January 22. The polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm, SEC said. Earlier on Saturday, the West Bengal government sent a letter to the SEC, giving its consent to shelve the elections, owing to the pandemic situation.

Read more here

In Mumbai, Aadhaar number necessary to buy COVID-19 self-RAT kit: Mayor Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, on Saturday, January 15, informed that anyone purchasing self-test kits will now have to provide their Aadhaar card to the chemist to keep a record of the same. As of January 14, Mumbai reported 11,317 fresh COVID cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

Read more here

'Mishandling public concerns': Pak Chief Justice slams Imran Khan for religion-influenced governance curbing development

Lambasting Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan for positioning Islam and ideologies in the constitutional dispensation, key decision making, and governance paradigm, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Friday said that public related issues and economic challenges facing Islamabad are not being dealt with by the ruling government “in true spirit” and practicality. Ahmed was speaking at a conference during his book launching ceremony ‘Reading The Constitution of Pakistan -- Article wise discussion, fair comments on the case, law and the history when he launched a scathing attack against the Khan and his ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, according to ANI, that cited Pakistan’s press reported.

Read more here

Ram Temple's work under process for second foundation, to be completed by January end

A day after a 3D film on the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Temple was released, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told the media person that the second phase of its foundation work would be ready by January end. The trust also added that the construction work of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is underway in full swing and it goes on 24x7. The main temple is being built in a total area of 2.7 acres while the total built-up area is 57,400 square feet. The temple will be open for devotees to offer prayers by December 2023.

Read more here

Malegaon Case: Maharashtra govt concerned about hostile witnesses; 'Serious probe needed'

With more and more witnesses turning hostile in the Malegaon blast case, the Maharashtra government expressed its concern on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil underlined the need for 'seriously' investigating and monitoring the case. In this regard, the NCP leader said that the Maharashtra government, which is already a party in the case, is thinking of appointing an advocate.

Read more here