Top 10 Headlines: Capt Amarinder Resigns From Congress; PM Modi Meets Bill Gates & More

Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns From Congress With Scorching 7-page Letter To Sonia Gandhi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has formally resigned from the Congress Party days after announcing to float his own party in Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state. Amarinder Singh had tendered his resignation as Punjab CM after being humiliated by the party on several occasions.

Anil Deshmukh Sent To ED's Custody Till Nov 6; Ex-Maha HM Allowed Home Food & Medicines

In a big development, a Mumbai court on Tuesday sent former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till November 6. The ED had produced the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister before a special holiday court after his arrest following a marathon grilling on Monday night. The agency had sought his custody for 14 days in connection with the money laundering case.

PM Modi Outlines Biggest Threat Of Climate Change On Small Island States At COP26, Glasgow

While addressing the launch of the 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' initiative at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26), Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that 'nobody remains untouched by the effects of climate change'. During his address, PM Modi outlined that small island developing nations are the most susceptible to the adverse consequences of global warming and climate crisis.

Amarinder Singh Announces His New Party 'Punjab Lok Congress' For 2022 State Elections

After officially resigning from the Congress in a scorching 7-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced his new political party 'Punjab Lok Congress', which is awaiting approval for name and logo from the Election Commission. It is this party with which Captain Amarinder intends to contest the 2022 Punjab Elections, for which he has sought a seat-share alliance with the BJP.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Bill Gates In Glasgow On Sidelines Of COP26 Summit

On the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with American business magnate and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday. PM Modi interacted with many other leaders on the second day of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) Summit. Prior to his meeting with Bill Gates, PM Modi met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. They exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

BJP Sacks & Disowns Ex-J&K MLC Vikram Randhawa Over Derogatory Remarks Against Muslims

After a video of senior BJP leader and former MLC Vikram Singh Randhawa's derogatory remarks against Kashmir Muslims went viral, the party has taken strong action. It has relieved him from all posts and responsibilities within the party with immediate effect. "Vikram Randhawa (Former MLC) is relieved from all the party posts/responsibilities including the post of JK-UT Secretary with immediate effect. BJP JK-UT Vice President Sham Choudhary (Former Minister and Ex-MLA Suchetgarh) shall be the new Prabhari/in charge for District Rajouri," the letter from BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina said.

PM Modi To Review COVID-19 Vaccination In Districts With Low Coverage On November 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a virtual review meeting with districts with low COVID-19 vaccine coverage on Wednesday at 12 noon, shortly after returning to India from the G20 Summit and COP26. The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to an official announcement from the Prime Minister's Office.

IT Dept Attaches Assets Worth Rs 1000 Cr Linked To Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Under Benami Act

In a major step back for Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, the Income Tax department attached his properties worth Rs 1000 crores under Benami Act, 1988. The five attached properties include Nirmal Tower at Nariman Point. This move comes a month after IT dept raided houses & companies of sisters of Pawar.

Guyana Recognises Covaxin, Calls It 'important Step' In Post-COVID Partnership With India

In a significant feat for India, Guyana on Tuesday, 2 November announced that it will now recognise Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. High Commission of India in Georgetown, Guyana said that the South American nation has recognised India’s indigenously produced vaccine against coronavirus and noted that it marks an “important step” in the post-COVID-19 partnership between India and Guyana. It is also pertinent to note that Guyana is now the 12th nation to recognise Covaxin and its approval came just a day after Australia okayed Bharat Biotech’s vaccine.

Afghanistan: Two Explosions Occur Outside Military Hospital In Kabul; Gunfire Heard

Two explosions rocked Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Tuesday, 2 November that targeted civilians in front of a military hospital, said a Taliban spokesperson. Taliban’s deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirmed to Tolo News that the blasts in Kabul targeted the civilians outside Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.

Image: Republic World