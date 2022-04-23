Top 10 Headlines: Cow Shed Demolished In Alwar; Navneet Rana Calls Off Matoshree Protest

Alwar's registered Cow shed demolished; Locals reveal Sarpanch pressurized Forest Dept

As the political furore over the Alwar temple demolition intensifies, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, on Friday, April 22, has demolished a cowshed in the area. This comes after the BJP leaders staged a protest at the demolition site earlier. In the visuals captured by Republic TV, it can be observed that the shed has been destroyed completely.

Jahangirpuri violence: ED files case under PMLA to probe assets of prime accused Ansar

In a big development in the Jahangirpuri violence probe, the Enforcement Directorate has now filed a money laundering case to investigate the assets of Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri clash. The ED has filed a case to probe the sources of properties of Ansar, who is the main accused in the violence that took place last week in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The case comes only a day after the Delhi Police wrote to ED asking the agency to launch a probe against Ansar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

DG CRPF inspects Sunjwan encounter site, security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 24, to mark Panchyati Raj Diwas with local self-government members, and in the aftermath of the Sunjwan encounter, the Union Territory's security has been beefed up and the area is under the radar of armed forces. On Friday, forces foiled a terror threat in the Valley wherein two terrorists of unknown terror groups were killed in an encounter. A CISF officer was also martyred and nine others were injured during the operation.

UN Chief to meet Russian President Putin on April 26, will meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy on 28

In a bid to bolster efforts toward ending the all-out Russian war on Ukraine, Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres is set to travel to Moscow on April 26. Gutteres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for lunch and working discussions. According to UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko, the "urgent visit" is significant as the war entered day 58.

US planning to accuse Moscow of using nuclear, bioweapons on Ukraine: Russian MoD

The United States is planning to accuse Russia of using tactical nuclear and biological weapons against Ukraine claimed Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD). Speaking at a press briefing earlier on Saturday, the head of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops, Igor Kirillov, stated that the Washington-led provocations are imminent in the coming days. He added the allegations will come in response to the "successfully" conducted invasion of Ukraine.

Hanuman Chalisa faceoff: Navneet Rana calls off protest outside Matoshree, slams Shiv Sena

Independent Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Saturday responded strongly to the demonstrations by Shiv Sena workers outside her residence, condemning the lawlessness in the MVA-ruled state. The Amravati MP stated that she has put in her heart and soul to reach a position in politics and she wasn't a terrorist as claimed by Shiv Sena. She lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, claiming that he had misused his power by deploying police force to prevent them from reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside Matoshree, the residence of the Thackeray clan. Her husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana meanwhile announced that they were calling off the drive to Matoshree, in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit in the state.

Jahangirpuri riots: Delhi Court sends 4 accused to 8-day police custody

In the latest development in the Jahangirpuri riots case, a Delhi Court on Saturday sent four accused including 'key conspirator' Ansar to 8 days of police custody remand. The 4 accused-- Ansar, Salim, Dilshad, and Ahir, who have been sent to the police custody, have been charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The other three accused were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Alwar temple demolition: Republic accesses proposal copy; no order to bulldoze temples

As the political war over the Alwar temple demolition intensifies, Republic has accessed the Alwar demolition proposal of 2021 which is the same copy as the 2016 proposal. According to the copy, there was no order to demolish the temple but to reconstruct the Gaurav path whose construction was halted in 2016.

"Did we impose Salt tax?" quips Boris Johnson on knowing about Salt march at Gandhi Ashram

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was on a two-day visit to India paid a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Thursday and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. Johnson, who took a keen interest in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the Ashram, also got to know about the historical Salt Satyagraha and was amazed on learning about the incident.

Defence Min Rajnath Singh asserts Tri services want AFSPA removal in J&K; assures normalcy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Assam on Saturday and addressed an award ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Addressing the event organised to honour the sacrifices of soldiers who partook in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Rajnath Singh asserted that the tri-services want AFSPA to be removed at the earliest from J&K while ensuring that normalcy will return soon.

