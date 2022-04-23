"Did We Impose Salt Tax?" Quips Boris Johnson On Knowing About Salt March At Gandhi Ashram

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was on a two-day visit to India paid a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on Thursday and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. Johnson, who took a keen interest in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to the Ashram, also got to know about the historical Salt Satyagraha and was amazed on learning about the incident.

Notably, Boris Johnson, who is the first UK Prime Minister to visit the Gandhi Ashram, while taking details about the place, came to know about the 'Salt Satyagraha' or the salt march, a protest launched by Mahatma Gandhi against the tax imposed on salt by the British administration and asked the accompanying British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, "Did we impose a tax on salt"? After receiving an affirmative response, he said, "Quite astonishing."

What is the Salt Satyagraha?

The Salt March, also known as the Salt Satyagraha, was an act of nonviolent civil disobedience in colonial India led by Mahatma Gandhi. The 24-day march lasted from 12 March 1930 till 6 April 1930 as a direct action campaign of tax resistance and nonviolent protest against the British salt monopoly.

UK Prime Minister's tour at Gandhi ashram

After learning about the historic protest, Johnson also tried his hands at the 'charkha' or the spinning wheel at the Hriday Kunj where Gandhi lived, after which, a replica of the charkha was also presented to him. In addition to that, the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust also gifted two books to Boris Johnson including Guide to London, an unpublished book, and another one, The Spirit's Pilgrimage, which is the autobiography of Mirabehn or Meleine Sladem, Mahatma Gandhi's British-born follower.

PM Johnson also went to the Sabarmati riverfront and expressed his wish to start a riverfront project in the UK as well. As the British Prime Minister was effusive in his praise for Gandhi, he also expressed his pleasure and experience in the visitors' book at the Gandhi ashram. "It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and violence to change the world for better", Johnson wrote.

Image: Twitter/@ANI