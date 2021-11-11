Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Meets 7 NSAs, Maharashtra Govt Lauds Nawab Malik & More

Maharashtra govt lauds Nawab Malik for raising 'important issues in past few days'

In a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has praised Minister Nawab Malik. Sources told Republic that all the three parties comprising the MVA government - the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena- have backed Nawab Malik for 'raising important issues in the past few days.'

U23 Wrestler Nisha Dahiya safe in UP, misidentified as another wrestler killed in Sonipat

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya has clarified that she is alright and refuted reports that she and her brother had been shot dead in a fatal incident at Haryana's Sonipat. Another wrestler, also named Nisha Dahiya, has been killed, however, in an incident that took place at the Sushil Kumar Academy where the situation is tense.

PM Modi meets NSAs of 7 countries; emphasises 4 aspects on Afghanistan situation

The chiefs of the National Security Councils of seven countries, who are in Delhi for the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, hosted by India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on conclusion of the dialogue.

Congress demands probe into Fadnavis & Malik's allegations of underworld links, corruption

An ugly war of words has broken out between Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, with both sides accusing each other of having links with the underworld and engaging in corruption. As the blame game between the NCP and BJP continues, Congress has demanded an investigation into the allegations made by both Fadnavis and Nawab Malik.

India welcomes USA as 101st member of International Solar Alliance conceived by PM Modi

International Solar Alliance (ISA), envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has added US as a new member on Wednesday, November 10. The announcement was made at the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP26) climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where US representative John Kerry informed of his country's participation.

After Akhilesh, OP Rajbhar says, 'Partition wouldn't happen if Jinnah was made India's PM'

Days after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav stoked controversy by comparing Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, and other freedom fighters, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has now attempted to play the Jinnah card in election-bound Uttar Pradesh.

'Ready to talk to Dalai Lama, but not about Tibet': China makes its insecurities clear

While responding to exiled Tibetan leader Dalai Lama’s remarks, China on Wednesday invited him for talks with the Chinese leaders, however, the invitation has come along with some pre-placed conditions on the meeting, as China only seeks discussion to be focused on the future of 'Dalai Lama' himself and not 'Tibet or Xizang'.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid compares Hindutva to ISIS & Boko Haram in his new nook

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram, in his new book on Ayodhya verdict. The comment has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky".

Nykaa IPO Founder Falguni Nayar becomes India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire

With the rollout of her company’s fresh Initial Public Offering, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar on Wednesday became India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire. Following the e-commerce giant making a stellar debut at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Nayar became India's seventh female billionaire. Moments after the markets opened on Wednesday, Nykaa shares, which are listed on the market, were being traded at Rs 2018. The listing happened at around 80% premium.

Centre declares Birsa Munda's birth anniversary on Nov 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'

On Wednesday, November 10, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced to commemorate November 15, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and social activist Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas', marking week-long celebrations dedicated to the late tribal freedom fighter.

