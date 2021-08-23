Top 10 Headlines: Suspected Drone Pushed Back; BJP Backs Bihar Govt's Caste Census & More

India's Evacuation Efforts From Afghanistan Continue, Over 600 Brought Back So Far

After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, India has initiated mass evacuation operations to help bring back stranded Indian and Afghan nationals to the country. These operations have been intricately coordinated between the Indian Government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) in tandem with the Foreign Ministry's of Tajikistan and Qatar given the sensitive and volatile situation in the war-torn nation. Here is a detailed account of India's evacuation operations from Afghanistan so far.

Suspected Drone Pushed Back To Pakistan; BSF To Send Protest Note

Thwarting another attempt of Pakistan, Border Security Force has pushed back a suspected drone that was trying to enter Indian territory in the Arnia sector of Jammu International Border. Troops of BSF deployed on International Border 25 LMG rounds after which suspected drone went back to Pakistani territory. A senior official in BSF told Republic World that BSF is going to send a strong protest note to Pakistan over their mischief time and again.

Centre Likely To Ban Both Factions Of Hurriyat Under UAPA Over 'terror Funding' Charge

In a big move towards potentially crushing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre is likely to ban both factions of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Founded on July 31, 1993, the conglomerate of 26 outfits including the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and Dukhtaran-e-Millat has spearheaded the separatist movement in J&K for over two decades. Perceived as an extension of the alliance which unsuccessfully contested in the 1987 Assembly polls, its clout has reduced in the last few years.

Afghan 'Prez' Amrullah Saleh Warns Taliban Against Entering Panjshir After Andarab Clash

Mocking the Taliban, Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday, warned the Taliban to avoid entering Panjshir province as it was guarded by the National Resistance Front - led by Ahmad Massoud. Reminding the terror group of its casualties in Andarab Valley, a day ago, Saleh irked the Taliban saying 'some terrains are to be avoided'. Saleh, who was Ashraf Ghani's vice-president, is currently in Panjshir province where an anti-Taliban force is building.

HD Deve Gowda Breaks Ranks With Oppn Over Rajya Sabha Ruckus; Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi

Breaking ranks with the opposition, former PM HD Deve Gowda rued the fact that negligible business could take place in the recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the JD(S) leader asserted, "I was not allowed to speak during the monsoon session due to the ruckus by members of the ruling and opposition parties. No business took place and the session was wasted".

'US Mulling To Extend Afghanistan Evacuation Mission Beyond Aug 31': Joe Biden

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, US President Joe Biden said that the country was mulling to extend the pullout of the US troops beyond August 31. The US President stated that discussions were ongoing amongst the military and the US government over the deadline since the US was not certain over how far they were along the process. Biden also affirmed that the US was maintaining constant vigilance to disrupt threats from any source.

Dilip Ghosh Calls WB Govt A 'disaster', Says 'people Being Held For Joining BJP From TMC'

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government for allegedly targeting people who switch sides to joining the BJP. Ghosh claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was arresting people on accounts of joining BJP after leaving the TMC. The BJP leader, who has been critical of the Mamata government, stated that the TMC understands "nothing apart from politics".

BJP Backs Bihar Govt's Caste Census Proposal Day Before All-party Meet With PM Modi

According to a recent development, it seems like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may consider carrying out a caste census across the country. Recently, Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has emphasized that the BJP is not averse to a caste census and has also included it as a part of the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Srinagar: CRPF Troops Exalted As Local Girls Tie Rakhis On The Occasion Of Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, local girls gathered at the Srinagar Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalions on Sunday to celebrate the festival with CRPF personnel. The battalions of the CRPF's Srinagar Sector celebrated the event with tremendous enthusiasm as local women and girls tied rakhis on the wrists of their CRPF brothers.

J&K 'rejected Gupkar Gang': Anurag Thakur On Mehbooba Mufti's Threat Over Article 370

Taking a jibe at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected their 'Gupkar Gang'. His remarks came after Mufti warned the Central Government regarding the restoration of article 370. While speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Hamirpur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur reacted to former J&K Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's statement.

