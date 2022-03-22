Top 10 Headlines: 'The Kashmir Files' Debate Reaches RS, Rampurhat Violence, CUET & More

Pak Army Chief Bajwa Asks Imran Khan To Resign As Pakistan's Prime Minister: Sources

The Pakistan Army's top brass, led by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign after the end of two-day Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Wednesday, according to sources. As per reports, all four military leaders determined not to give any escape route to the cricketer-turned-politician.

Read Full Story Here

'The Kashmir Files' Debate Reaches Rajya Sabha As Opposition Leaders Continue To Cry Foul

As the movie The Kashmir Files is continuing to win hearts across the country, while at the same time sparking controversy among some denialists, the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a debate on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial. Earlier, BJP MP Sushil Modi gave a zero-hour notice in the Upper House of Parliament to demand central GST exemption on the film. Ever since its release on 11 March 2022, the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties have engaged in heated political debate.

Read Full Story Here

Chernihiv Mayor Says Russian Spy Tried To Attend Meeting Convened By Him

On March 22, the mayor of Chernihiv claimed that a Russian spy attempted to attend a meeting chaired by him. According to Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, Mayor claimed that there are Russian spies dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms who have documents from the Armed Forces and are well-versed in the situation. According to him, one of the Russian spies even attempted to attend his meeting.

Read Full Story Here

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Meet PM Modi On March 24; 1st Meeting Post Election Results

In their first interaction after taking over as the Punjab CM, Bhagwant Mann will meet PM Modi in the national capital at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24. This is likely to be followed by a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier in the day, Mann took to Koo to reveal that he had sought time to meet the PM and Shah as a "courtesy call" and discuss issues related to Punjab.

Read Full Story Here

J&K: Policeman, Terrorist Injured In Shootout In Srinagar; Cordon & Search Ops Underway

A brief shootout ensued between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in which a policeman sustained critical injuries. The shootout took place in Zoonimar, Srinagar in central Kashmir, and Republic Media Network has learned that terrorists fired upon a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kothibagh. The PSO sustained critical injuries since he was sitting on the co-driver's seat.

Read Full Story Here

OIC Hypocrisy: Pakistan Rakes Kashmir & Palestine; Stays Mum On Uyghur Torture In China

A two-day meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) began in Islamabad with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raising the Palestine and Kashmir issue. However, OIC, which is also attended by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, remained mum on China's mass imprisonment of Uyghur Muslims.

Read Full Story Here

Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Lok Sabha To Take BJP Head-on In UP Assembly; Likely To Be LoP

Signalling an intent to take BJP head-on in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from his membership of the Lok Sabha. While he was elected to the Lower House from Azamgarh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he won Karhal in the recently concluded UP Assembly polls by defeating Union Minister SP Singh Baghel by a margin of 67,504 votes. His resignation comes in the wake of the fact that no person can be a member of Parliament and state legislature at the same time.

Read Full Story Here

CUET 2022: Common Entrance Test, Set To Be Held In July, Explained In 10 Points

CUET 2022: In a recent move, the UGC chairman has announced that students who want to take admission in any of the central universities in India for undergraduate courses will have to sit for and clear CUET. With the implementation of this rule of clearing common entrance test from now, class 12 marks will not be considered. This is expected to reduce the stress of class 12 students to score above 95% marks to meet high college cut-offs of few colleges. Here is all you need to know about the CUET.

Read Full Story Here

Russia Rejects US Claim Of Moscow Preparing Cyber-attacks In Response To Sanctions

Russia on Monday rejected US president Joe Biden's claim that Moscow is preparing for cyber attacks as a response to US sanctions amid the invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US can rest assured that it won't become the target of Russian cyberattacks because Moscow does not engage in such activities, Sputnik reported. Peskov's remarks come after President Biden on Monday warned against a possible cyberattack from Russia.

Read Full Story Here

West Bengal BJP Seeks HM Shah's Intervention In State After 10 Died In Rampurhat Violence

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday asked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the state seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Launching a fresh salvo at the TMC supremo, the BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister, as well as the state police, failed to control the violence as the massacre continues in the state. The BJP state president further spoke about the tragic incident wherein 2 councillors were murdered and added these kinds of incidents "do not happen in the state capital."

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World