Russia Rejects US Claim Of Moscow Preparing Cyber-attacks In Response To Sanctions

Russia on Monday rejected US president Joe Biden's claim that Moscow is preparing for cyber attacks as a response to US sanctions amid the invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US can rest assured that it won't become the target of Russian cyberattacks because Moscow does not engage in such activities, Sputnik reported.

"The Russian Federation, unlike many Western countries, including the United States, does not engage in banditry at the state level," Peskov was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

US warns firms against potential cyberattacks from Russia

Peskov's remarks come after President Biden on Monday warned against a possible cyberattack from Russia. Pointing at intelligence reports, Biden said that chances of cyber threat is on the rise and urged businesses to prepare immediate defences.

“The federal government is doing its part to get ready for potential Russian cyberattacks. We are prepared to help private sector companies with tools and expertise, but it is your decision as to the steps you’ll take and your responsibility to take them,” Biden said stating that such attacks were part of Russia's 'playbook.

"If you have not already done so, I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defences immediately," Biden said in a statement adding that "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks."

These developments come at a time when Moscow threatened to sever ties with Washington after Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a ‘war criminal’.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador in Moscow to convey that Biden's scathing attack on Putin is "unacceptable." On March 16, Biden had labelled Putin a "war criminal" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Appearing at a public event, the US president had blatantly said, "I think he (Putin) is a war criminal."