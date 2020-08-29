Ghaziabad Robber in disguise arrested; says inspired by Hrithik Rohan's Dhoom 2

Inspired by Hrithik Roshan's character in Dhoom 2, a man from Ghaziabad committed robberies in disguise in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains of central railways. Accused, Raghu Khosla, robbed the passengers of the trains in different getups just like the film. The Ghaziabad resident was arrested for robbing a car at gunpoint at Karnal Bypass as per the reports.

Robber influenced by Hrithik Roshan's Dhoom 2

Ghaziabad resident, Raghu Khosla committed robberies after being inspired by Hrithik Roshan's character from Dhoom 2 who uses different disguises to hide his identity. Raghu Khosla robbed a man off his car, a Hyundai Creta and money among other things on August 17 as reported by Indian Express. An FIR was filed by the man following which the Ghaziabad resident was arrested by the police along with his accomplice.

According to the Indian Express report, the Ghaziabad resident was aided by a UP Police constable, Sreekant. The accused men were arrested after the police tracked them down with GPS fitted in the vehicle. DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma, in a conversation with Indian Express, also said that the police traced the two through GPS and went through the CCTV footage to spot them, following which they were arrested. The DCP also stated that the Police constable played a vital role in the robberies and helped the accused and his minions reach a safe spot after committing the crime. This gang of robbers have 4 members including Sreekant and Raghu Khosla.

According to reports, the DCP revealed that the gang of robbers confessed that they were inspired by Dhoom 2, especially by Hrithik Roshan's character who disguises himself while committing thefts and robberies. Ghaziabad resident and accused Raghu Khosla followed the same modus operandi as Hrithik Roshan's Dhoom 2 character and has also been accused of robbing passengers of Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

