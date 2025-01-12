25 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Sangam Ahead Of Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Ahead of the official Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, around 25 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam, marking an early start to the celebrations which begins on January 13. The ritual took place despite dense morning fog, with devotees making their way to the Mela area to participate in this sacred tradition.

The official confirmed that the crowd size was estimated using AI-enabled CCTV cameras installed in the Mela area, providing an accurate count of the number of people.

The next major bathing festival, coinciding with Makar Sankranti, will take place on January 14. The state government is expecting even higher attendance this year, with projections predicting over 45 crore devotees by the time the festival concludes.

In the previous Kumbh Mela held in 2019, a total of 25 crore people took part in the bathing rituals. This year, with increased anticipation and a large number of pilgrims arriving, authorities are preparing for an even bigger turnout.