AAP Now Means Arrogant, Apradhik Party: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After Amanatuallah Khan's Son Booked For Rash Driving

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Friday that AAP now means 'Arrogant, Apradhik Party'. This remark came after the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reportedly misbehaved with the Delhi Police and was booked for rash driving.

"AAP now means 'Arrogant, Apradhik Party', Amanatullah's arrogant son, and this is not the first time the son of Amanatullah Khan has indulged in this type of 'gunda' behaviour. His father himself is accused of showing 'gunda' behaviour time and again. Many AAP MLAs are accused of the same accused of the same sense of highhandedness, VVIP arrogance, and hooliganism. They consider themselves to be above the law, Constitution and Police...the son of Amanatullah Khan said that he is the son of an MLA and he doesn't need RC... This shows that Aam Aadmi Party has turned into an Arrogant Aadmi Party..." Poonawalla told ANI.

Earlier today, BJP MP Yogender Chandolia targeted AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan saying that people like him, belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party are "100 per cent criminals."

As the police have registered cases for rash driving and misbehaving against the man who claims to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son in Okhla, the BJP MP said that rash driving can prove fatal and it was good that the police seized his vehicle.

"People like Amanatullah Khan of AAP are 100% criminals. It was good that the police seized his son's vehicle. Rash driving can prove fatal, so a case should be filed against him. These people think that Delhi is their father's property..." Chandolia told ANI. Earlier, Delhi Police registered a case against two individuals for using a modified silencer motorcycle and misbehaving with officers on duty, out of which, one identified himself as a son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. They've been fined around Rs 20,000 for violating several sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, these two youths were riding a bike erratically, making loud noises with a modified silencer, and driving in a zigzag manner. When police confronted them, one of the boys claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son and accused the officers of targeting him because of his father's position.

The incident occurred when the police team was conducting a security patrol in the Okhla area of the national capital ahead of Republic Day.