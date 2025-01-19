AI Expert Lex Fridman Announces Podcast With PM Modi To Discuss Technology And Culture

Lex Fridman, renowned AI researcher and podcaster, has announced an exciting upcoming podcast featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fridaman revealed that he will be hosting an in-depth conversation with PM Modi, which is scheduled for release at the end of February. The podcast is expected to cover a range of topics about PM Modi’s vision, focusing on India’s technological growth and cultural evolution.

The Artificial Intelligence researcher, Lex Fridman, also known for his engaging and thoughtful discussions with global leaders and experts as a podcast host, shared his excitement about the opportunity on his social media handle.

In his tweet on X, he expressed his eagerness to visit India for the first time and learn about its vibrant culture, historical significance, and remarkable people. "I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I’ve never been to India, so I’m excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can," Fridman wrote.

The episode promises to dive into India’s growing role in the world of technology, digital governance, and artificial intelligence. PM Modi’s initiatives, such as ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’, are expected to be key topics of discussion, shedding light on his vision for India’s future.

Fridman’s podcast has previously featured prominent figures like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Yuval Noah Harari, known for exploring complex ideas and innovations. With his background in AI and robotics, Fridman’s upcoming conversation with PM Modi is set to provide insights into India's tech ambitions and how the country is positioning itself as a leader in AI research.