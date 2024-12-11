Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Atul Subhash’s 12 Last Wishes In 24-Page Note

New Delhi: The recent suicide of Bengaluru-based AI techie Atul Subhash has shocked the nation, triggering widespread outrage and an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. An FIR has been filed against four individuals, including his wife, her family members, and a judge, accusing them of harassment, extortion, and corruption. Atul Subhash, 34, who was the Deputy General Manager at a private firm, reportedly took his life after enduring ongoing mental and physical abuse, according to the complaint filed by his brother, Vikas Kumar.

The FIR, lodged at the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru, includes serious charges under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which establishes joint criminal liability.

The accused named in the FIR are Atul's wife Nikita Singhania, his mother-in-law Nisha Singhania, his wife’s brother Anurag Singhania, and his wife’s uncle Sushil Singhania.

He named Rita Kaushik, a judge in Uttar Pradesh, and expressed fear that she would tamper with evidence and pressure witnesses. He also requested that his child be granted custody to his parents, citing their ability to raise him with better values. Furthermore, he insisted that his harassers face the maximum punishment and that no negotiations or settlements should take place with them.

Perhaps the most striking part of his message was his call for justice, stating that if his abusers were not punished, he predicted they would continue to harass other men in the future.

Here are Atul Subhash's last 12 wishes: