BEST Bus Accident: Eyewitness Shares Details of Mumbai Mishap as Toll Rises to 6, 43 Injured

Mumbai: An eyewitness to the recent BEST bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla West said it swerved for 200 metres before hitting several vehicles and pedestrians, claiming the lives of six people and leaving over 40 others injured.

Zaid Ahmed, a Kurla resident said he was leaving his house to go to the railway station when he heard a loud noise.

"I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and a three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes," he said.

The 26-year-old recounted that he along with his friends rescued several individuals and assisted in providing relief.

"We rescued passengers from the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured," Ahmed added.

Meanwhile, other eyewitnesses said the bus, which was plying on route number 332 from Kurla to Andheri, also rammed into a police vehicle.