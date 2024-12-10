Published 09:25 IST, December 10th 2024
BEST Bus Accident: Eyewitness Shares Details of Mumbai Mishap as Toll Rises to 6, 43 Injured
Zaid Ahmed, a Kurla resident said he was leaving his house to go to the railway station when he heard a loud noise.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: An eyewitness to the recent BEST bus accident in Mumbai's Kurla West said it swerved for 200 metres before hitting several vehicles and pedestrians, claiming the lives of six people and leaving over 40 others injured.
Zaid Ahmed, a Kurla resident said he was leaving his house to go to the railway station when he heard a loud noise.
"I ran to the spot and saw a BEST bus had hit pedestrians, other vehicles, including an autorickshaw and a three cars. I saw some dead bodies in front of my eyes," he said.
The 26-year-old recounted that he along with his friends rescued several individuals and assisted in providing relief.
"We rescued passengers from the autorickshaw and took them to Bhabha Hospital in another three-wheeler. My friends also helped in providing relief to the injured," Ahmed added.
Meanwhile, other eyewitnesses said the bus, which was plying on route number 332 from Kurla to Andheri, also rammed into a police vehicle.
"The bus was just three months old. It was registered on August 20 this year in the name of a company called EVEY Trans," an official from the Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO) said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 09:26 IST, December 10th 2024