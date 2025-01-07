Big BREAKING | HMPV Outbreak: Two Children Test Positive in Maharashtra's Nagpur, India's Tally Reaches 8

Nagpur: Two more patients have been found infected with the HMPV virus in Nagpur, raising the total tally to eight positive cases detected so far in the country.

A 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy have tested positive for the virus, which started spreading from China, similar to COVID-19.

With the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Union Health Minister JP Nadda, assured the citizens to not panic stating the virus was not new.

In a briefing on Monday, Nadda said, "The health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus, it was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through the air, by way of respiration."

