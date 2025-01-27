BREAKING: High-Level Team Rushes To Pune To Help Tackle GBS Cases In City. What We Know

The team will work closely with the state health departments and take stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. | Image: X

New Delhi: In light of rising cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune, the Union Health Ministry on Monday deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team.

A seven-member expert team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi, NIMHANS in Bengaluru, the Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has been deployed to Maharashtra . This central team joins three experts from NIV, Pune, who were already assisting local authorities.

The team will collaborate with the state health departments to assess the situation on the ground and recommend public health interventions. Their responsibilities include monitoring developments and coordinating efforts with the state to manage the situation effectively.

First Suspected Death Linked To GBS

Maharashtra has reported its first suspected death linked to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Solapur, with the number of cases in Pune surpassing 100, health officials confirmed on Monday.

The deceased, who had traveled to Pune and likely contracted the disease there, died in Solapur. Further details have not been disclosed.

"As of Sunday, Pune has recorded 101 cases of GBS, including 68 males and 33 females, with 16 patients currently on ventilator support. One suspected death has occurred in Solapur," a state health department official stated.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and Pune Municipal Corporation's health department are continuing surveillance in the Sinhgad Road area, which has been most affected.

"A high-level team of seven experts has been sent to Maharashtra to aid in the monitoring and management of GBS cases," an official source said.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder characterized by sudden numbness and muscle weakness, often following bacterial or viral infections that compromise immunity. Symptoms include severe limb weakness and loose motions. While GBS can affect both children and young adults, it is not expected to lead to an epidemic or pandemic. Doctors note that most patients recover fully with appropriate treatment.

In response to the initial 24 suspected cases, the state health department has established the RRT to investigate the sudden rise in infections.