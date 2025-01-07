Caught on Camera: Bangladeshi Infiltrators Attempt to Provoke BSF at Unakoti Border | R Bangla Exclusive

New Delhi: Amid Bangladesh 's continuous provocation and atrocities against Hindus, Republic Bangla has accessed exclusive footage capturing a six-minute clash between Bangladeshi infiltrators and the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Indo-Bangladesh border near Unakoti, Tripura. The video shows how Bangladeshi smugglers tried to provoke BSF jawans while Bangladeshi Border Guards (BGB) stood by as mute spectators.

The video also highlights how smugglers in Yunus' Bangladesh have gone unchecked and become a lawless body, threatening and jeopardising international border norms.

What's in The 6-Minute Video?

The footage revealed the smugglers brazenly clashing with the BSF, with the BGB showing no attempts to intervene. Instead, the guards are seen stepping away as the situation intensifies, leaving the smugglers unchecked.

This apparent indifference has raised concerns about the role of Bangladeshi authorities in border security and their possible tacit approval of such activities.

As the video progresses, additional BSF reinforcements arrive, prompting both the smugglers and the Bangladeshi guards to flee the scene. Despite clear provocations, BSF personnel handled the situation with commendable restraint, averting an escalation into a full-blown conflict.

Yunus Attempt to Provoke India Fails

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions, with the Yunus government in Bangladesh facing allegations of attempting to provoke India through such incidents. Despite these provocations, the BSF displayed composure, reinforcing India’s commitment to maintaining peace and security along its borders.

Meanwhile, this incident has raised questions about Bangladesh's accountability in ensuring border safety, especially with their guards failing to take action against smugglers operating with impunity.

The accessed video serves as undeniable proof of the provocation attempts, putting the spotlight on cross-border security challenges in the region.

30% Spike in Attempt to Infiltrate From Bangladesh

According to BSF sources, there has been a 30% increase in attempts to infiltrate from Bangladesh into India. To address this growing threat, the Border Security Force has roped in state police forces in Assam and Tripura to carry out special operations aimed at curbing illegal activities.