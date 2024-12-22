Chennai Tragedy: Two Software Engineers Killed in Bike Accident While Heading To Colleague's Farewell Party

Chennai: Two software engineers lost their lives in a road accident near Pallikaranai early Sunday morning while on their way back to a friend's room after purchasing liquor for a colleague's farewell party, police said.

Police said that the impact of the crash was so severe that one of the victims was decapitated, while the other also died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Vishnu (24) of Kerala and Gokul (24) of Pallavaram.

Both were employed at a software company in Perungudi. Vishnu lived in a rented house in West Mambalam, while Gokul was a resident of Sankar Nagar near Pallavaram, police said.

According to a police investigation, on Saturday night, the two of them visited their colleague, Ajesh (25), at his room in Rajalakshmi Nagar, Pallikaranai, for his farewell.

“Around eight people had gathered for the farewell party, which started on Saturday night. As the party continued, more liquor was needed, prompting Vishnu and Gokul to volunteer to buy some from a bar on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. On their way back to Ajesh's room in Rajalakshmi Nagar, they lost control of their speeding two-wheeler and crashed into the median,” police said.

“It is unclear if the deceased were drunk while driving,” they added.