Delhi: Decomposed Body of Woman with Mouth Taped Found Inside Bed 3 Days After Murder

New Delhi: In a horrific incident reported in the national capital, the body of a 24-year-old woman was found inside the bed in her residence, with the deceased's mouth taped. The woman's decomposed body was found almost three days after she was murdered; while no arrests have been made so far, the police suspects her husband's involvement in the murder.

Delhi Horror: Woman's Decomposed Body with Mouth Taped, Found 3 Days After Murder

Deepa, the deceased used to live in Southwest Delhi's Dabri area with her husband Dhanraj, a cab driver in a rented accommodation; the couple also has a two-year-old daughter who wasn't with them at the time of the incident. Three days after the alleged crime, the deceased's mother, who visited her daughter's flat to feed her pet parrots in the evening, noticed a foul smell.

The deceased's mother immediately informed her husband who called up the cops. According to a senior police officer, a police team rushed to the site of the accident and found the flat to be locked. The cops broke into the apartment and on conducting a search, they found a lady's decomposed body, concealed inside the bed in her bedroom; her mouth was also taped.

As per reports, on seeing the decomposed body, it felt like she had been murdered three days ago and the careful hiding of the body hinted at premeditation.

Formal Complaint Filed, Deceased's Husband On The Run

A formal complaint has been filed by the deceased's father and a case has been registered under Section 103 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Dabri Police Station.

No arrests have been made so far but since the deceased's husband is absconding, all eyes are on him, as the suspect. DCP Ankit Singh (Dwarka) said, “Crime teams and FSL experts have thoroughly examined the scene. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death. Multiple teams have been formed to locate the husband, who has been missing since the crime and is the prime suspect.”