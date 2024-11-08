Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Partial Opening on Nov 12: Maharani Bagh to Sohna in Just 25 Minutes Soon

New Delhi: In a mega boost to travel infrastructure, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be partially opened for vehicular traffic on November 12, 2025. The opening of the much-awaited road project will significantly decongest the traffic in the NCR region and make the travel experience smoother for commuters.

Notably, only the Delhi stretch of the expressway will be opened. With the partial inauguration of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, commuters will be able to travel from South East Delhi's Maharani Bagh to Sohna in Gurugram in just 25 minutes, reducing the travel from 2.5 hours.

According to South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the six-lane highway and two bridges — one over Agra Canal and the other over Gurgaon Canal — were ready to function. With the opening of this highway and bridges, the traffic congestion on the Mathura Road will reduce significantly.

The elevated stretch of the expressway traverse through the densely populated areas of Yamuna Khadar, Okhla Vihar, and Batla House along the Yamuna riverbank. The downward ramp was built near Maharani Bagh and will cross the road near the Ashram entrance to the DND flyover. Built at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore, this road can be used to go towards Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna.

When Will Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Project Complete?