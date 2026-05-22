EXCLUSIVE | First Pic Of Twisha Sharma's Husband Samarth Singh In Jabalpur Court

Jabalpur: Republic has got exclusive access to the first picture of Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh in Jabalpur courtroom. This comes just minutes after his lawyer Jaideep Kaurav claimed that Samarth was not present inside the court premises.

The picture showed Samarth Singh sitting in the courtroom wearing a mask, a cap and a pair of sunglasses on Friday, after absconding for nearly 10 days following the death of his wife in mysterious circumstances.

Samarth, who is a Bhopal-based lawyer, reached the Jabalpur court to surrender himself in the case. However, the divisional judge refused to accept his surrender, directing him to surrender in Bhopal, the original jurisdiction of the alleged crime.

As Samarth rushed out of the court with 90% of his face covered, Republic reporters confronted him, asking why was he on the run for the past 10 days. “You are a lawyer, yet you were absconding! Answer us,” Republic reporter asked, however, Samarth refused to answer.

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‘Samarth Resorting to Gimmicks’: Twisha's Lawyer

Reacting to Samarth's attempt to surrender in Jabalpur, Twisha Sharma's lawyer Anurag Shrivastava said that the former is resorting to gimmicks. He added that Samarth Singh was supposed to surrender in Bhopal, not in Jabalpur. He stressed, “If he has to surrender, he should either do it in the trial court or before the investigative officer.”

Samarth's move is being viewed by experts as a strategic act. Had he surrendered before the investigating officer or the trial court, he would have immediately been arrested by the police.

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Lawyer Anurag Shrivastava also stressed that Samarth cannot be arrested from Jabalpur.

Twisha Sharma's Mysterious Death

Twisha Sharma, who was former Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.