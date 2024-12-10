Hyderabad: 15 Girls Hospitalised After Eating Hostel Food in Telangana's Vikarabad

Vikarabad: In a concerning case of food poisoning in Telangana, fifteen girl students were admitted to the district hospital in Telangana's Tandur after reportedly suffering food poisoning at a tribal girls’ hostel in Vikarabad. The students, who consumed dinner at the hostel on Monday, began experiencing nausea and vomiting shortly after the meal.

Doctors at Tandur District Hospital have confirmed that all the students are stable and responding well to treatment. While the cause of the food poisoning remains under investigation, officials are examining the quality of the food served at the hostel.

Three Men Fall Ill After Eating Grilled Chicken, Biryani from Hyderabad Eatery

In a similar case, a food poisoning incident occurred a week ago in Rangareddy District, where three friends fell ill after consuming biryani and grilled chicken. All three began suffering from severe vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea simultaneously. They were quickly taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed the diagnosis of food poisoning.