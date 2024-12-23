Video vs Video: Cong Minister Says CT Ravi Called Her Prostitute, BJP Refutes Claim

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Abusegate Controversy between BJP 's CT Ravi and Congress' Laxmi Hebbalkar has further intensified with the latter sharing a video claiming that the BJP leader has called her a ‘prostitute’ during the Karnataka Assembly session. Responding to the video, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has denied Hebbalkar's claims and called the video ‘fake’.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar Shares Video, Claims CT Ravi Called Her ‘Prostitute’

Karnataka minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has shared a video in which she has claimed that BJP's CT Ravi has called her a ‘prostitute’ and that the politician has used this term not once but four times. This reportedly happened in Belgavi where during the legislative council assembly, she called CT Ravi a ‘murderer’ and he has abused her calling her a ‘prostitute’.

This 'claim vs claim' has further escalated the controversy and basing her accusations on the 12-seconds video, Lakshmi Hebbalkar has said that if required, she will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and get justice.

BJP Responds to Hebbalkar's Claims, Calls Video ‘Fake’

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has responded to the video shared by Lakshmi Hebbalkar, calling it ‘edited’ and ‘fake’. The clip here has two videos of the alleged abuse out of which, in the one shared by Hebbalkar, a voice saying the word ‘prostitute’ can be heard.

The Legislative Council's Speaker said that the video shared by the Congress minister could be fake or doctored however Lakshmi Hebbalkar has stood by her claims, openly challenging BJP over the authenticity of the video shared by her. She also accepts calling him a ‘murderer’ which she said in her native language.

CT Ravi vs Lakshmi Hebbalkar: What is the Controversy?

The controversy erupted during a legislative session on Thursday when Ravi allegedly made the remark during an altercation with Hebbalkar. The incident occurred while the Legislative Council was temporarily adjourned. Following a complaint filed by Hebbalkar, Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening and escorted from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in a police van.

A case was registered against the BJP leader under Sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Karnataka High Court then passed an interim order granting his release. The bench, led by Justice M G Uma, directed Ravi to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and be available for questioning as required. CT Ravi received a grand welcome from his supporters as he arrived at Chikkamagaluru, late at night on Saturday.

BJP MLA CT Ravi has questioned the rationale behind his recent arrest and multiple transfers across four districts. Expressing confidence in public support, he raised concerns over the security arrangements, criticizing the government's claim of "security reasons" for his relocation. Speaking to ANI, Ravi argued that while providing security in a police station is challenging, ensuring safety in isolated locations seems easier for the state government.

"The public is in our support...They are standing with me...Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this...Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said.