Maha Kumbh 2025: Toll-Free Helpline Numbers Issued for Devotees by Uttarakhand Govt

Dehradun: Hours after a stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh amid massive rush due to Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, toll-free helpline numbers have been issued by the Uttarakhand government, led by Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Toll-Free Helpline Numbers Issued by Uttarakhand Govt

Uttarakhand government on Wednesday released toll-free numbers to assist its citizens attending the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In a post on X, the office of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "In continuation of the instructions of the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @pushkardhami ji, toll-free numbers have been issued by the state government for the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Bath to assist the people of Uttarakhand."

"People who have gone to Maha Kumbh from the state can get any kind of help by calling toll-free numbers--1070, 8218867005, and 90584 41404," the post further reads.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Several Devotees Injured, PM Modi Confirms Deaths

Multiple casualties are feared after a stampede broke out at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath - ‘Amrit Snan’ on Mauni Amavasya, officials said. Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana said, "Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured". Those injured were taken to the central hospital established in the Mela area. Relatives of many injured also reached there as did some senior administrative and police officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their family members in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh, describing the tragedy as extremely saddening. In a post on X, he said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

He said, "I have been speaking to Chief Minister Yogi ji and am in constant touch with the state government." A stampede broke out at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Several casualties are feared.

While addressing a public gathering in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Polls, PM Modi has spoken about the stampede at Maha Kumbh and has confirmed deaths. He has said, "We have lost a few lives, several people are injured. I am saddened to lose lives on an auspicious day and am praying for the souls of those departed in the stampede." He further said, "I am constantly in touch with the state government."