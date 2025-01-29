Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Demands Burqa Ban in Class 10th, 12th Board Exams

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has demanded a burqa ban on 10th and 12th girls wearing burqas while appearing for state board examinations.

Nitesh Rane said that he has written a letter to the state education minister in this regard.

Addressing a press conference, Nitesh Rane said, “It came to my notice that 10th and 12th grade girls were permitted to wear burqas during exams. However, from the very first day, we made it clear that we are not in favor of appeasement politics. I have previously written about this as well. The rules should be the same for all students, whether Hindu or Muslim.”

Rane Demands Burqa Ban, Highlights Security Concerns

He further said that the burqa ban in schools must be implemented as it is a “matter of security”.

“There should be no difference in the rules. Moreover, this issue also raises security concerns in schools and colleges. This is an issue of security. How can we know whether the person really wearing a burqa is a student or not? In light of this, I have written a letter addressing the matter,” he added.

SC Stayed Hijab Ban In Mumbai Private College

In August 2024, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the instruction issued by a private college in Mumbai banning the wearing of hijab, cap or badges by students on campus.