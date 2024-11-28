Man Arrested for Rape, Murder of 19-Year-Old Woman in Gujarat Revealed as Serial Killer

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident that surfaced from Ahmedabad, a man accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Gujarat has been arrested, revealing shocking details of at least four other murders across multiple states in less than a month, mostly on trains. The accused, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, has reportedly confessed to the crimes including robbing and killing on trains.

The accused identified as Rahul Karamveer Jat (31), was arrested on November 24 at Vapi Railway Station in Gujarat's Valsad district after a massive search involving police units from various states and scanning of at least 2,000 CCTV cameras across several Gujarat districts. He confessed to the crimes, which included loot and murder on trains and at railway stations in Karnataka, West Bengal, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

The investigation began when the Valsad district police found the woman's body near Udvada railway station on November 14. Forensic examination revealed rape, and CCTV footage showed Jat wearing the same clothes recovered from the crime scene.

Further probe revealed Jat's involvement in multiple murders, including:

Loot and murder of a woman on a train near Secunderabad railway station in Telangana (November 23)

Rape and murder of a woman on a train near Solapur railway station in Maharashtra (October)

Stabbing an elderly man to death on Katihar Express train near Howrah railway station in West Bengal

The murder of a train passenger in Mulki, Karnataka

Jat was previously lodged in Jodhpur central jail for robbery and was released earlier this year. He has 13 FIRs registered against him and was disowned by his family after quitting his studies in Class 5.