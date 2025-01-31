Man Claiming To Be Son Of Former Madhya Pradesh MLA Arrested For Snatching Gold Chain In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: In a shocking revelation, a 25-year-old man, arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a senior citizen in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia area, is claimed to be the son of a former Madhya Pradesh MLA. According to the reports, the accused, identified as Pradyuman Singh Chandrawat, claimed to be the son of the former legislator of Madhya Pradesh. The police stated that the accused Chandrawat, who was arrested on Wednesday, claimed that he used to commit chain-snatching to fulfill the wishes of his girlfriend.

According to Inspector JS Kandoria of Ghatlodia police station, "Chandrawat allegedly snatched a gold chain from a senior citizen on January 25. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby building." The police scanned the footage and identified Chandrawat as the suspect.

Pradyuman Singh Chandrawat, an employee of a private firm, told the police that his father was an MLA nearly 17-18 years ago. However, the police have yet to verify this claim. "He also claimed he has cut off relations with the family," Inspector Kandoria added.

The police investigation revealed that Chandrawat turned to crime to fulfill his girlfriend's wishes. "Chandrawat found that his income was insufficient to fulfill his girlfriend's wishes, and hence, he took to chain-snatching to make easy money. This was his first crime," said the official.