Mobile Internet Services Suspended Within 1.5-Km Radius Of Jantar Mantar Till Midnight, People Install Wi-Fi | CJP Protest

New Delhi: Mobile internet services have been suspended within 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar, Delhi, till midnight amidst intensifying protest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping at the Jantar Mantar from June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The movement drew heightened attention when it got support from famous environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site. After 20+ days of fasting, he was forcibly moved to a hospital by police. He has written a letter to Union Minister JP Nadda, offering to end the strike if the government assures that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement.

He said, "Their only "offence" has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

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Meanwhile, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has stressed that the “protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi”.

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