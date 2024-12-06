MP: Woman Killed, Two Injured in Shooting Over Land Dispute in Mandsaur

Mandsaur: A 51-year-old woman was killed and her two relatives injured on Friday in a shooting incident related to a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, a police official said.

While Sugnabai died on the spot, her kin Ramgopal and Balram have been hospitalised with injuries, Sub Inspector Manoj Mahajan of Garoth police station informed.

"The victims and the accused are locked in a dispute over a piece of land in Dhakdi village, some 125 kilometres from the district headquarters. We have booked more than a dozen persons, including one Nagendra Singh, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Some three to four persons have been rounded up as part of the probe," Mahajan said.