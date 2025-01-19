No Respite From Dense Fog In North India Till Jan 23, Cold Wave Conditions To Persist: IMD

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall and dense fog conditions are expected in the northern parts of the country for the next five days, Met department said on Sunday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar said that rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the coming five days due to western disturbances.

"Due to two western disturbances, rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the coming five days. There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, and North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd. Dense and very dense fog will also prevail in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh," IMD Scientist Kumar told news agency ANI.

41 Delhi-Bound Trains Delayed Due To Fog

Dense fog conditions resulted in the delays for 41 trains originating from various stations in the capital. The thick fog has reduced visibility, disrupting rail operations and affecting travel plans for thousands of commuters.