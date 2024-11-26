SBI Staff Prevents Rs 13 Lakh Scam in Hyderabad, Saves Senior Citizen from Digital Fraud

Hyderabad: In a recent incident, staff members at the State Bank of India (SBI) managed to prevent a senior citizen from falling victim to a digital fraud, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity training provided to bank employees. The fraud attempt, which involved a scamster impersonating authorities and claiming the victim was under 'digital arrest,' was thwarted by the vigilance of bank officer Surya Swathi and the support of the branch's management.

The victim, a 61-year-old child specialist and long-time customer of the bank, was targeted by fraudsters who told him he was under digital arrest and should not discuss the matter with anyone. According to reports, the customer arrived at the AC Guards branch in Hyderabad, intending to withdraw ₹13 lakh from his Fixed Deposits. Bank associate Surya Swathi D immediately noticed the elderly customer's distress and took him aside to inquire about his sudden need for such a large sum of money. The customer mentioned plans to buy property but seemed uncertain, admitting that he had not even seen the property yet.

She said we grew suspicious when the customer could not provide details about the property he intended to buy, said Swathi. The bank staff took immediate action, advising the customer to return with a family member. The transaction was delayed for three days to ensure the customer's safety. During this time, the elderly man attempted to circumvent the bank's safeguards by trying to withdraw money at a different kiosk. However, the bank staff had already alerted one another and kept a close watch on the situation.

On his third visit, Swathi showed the customer an article from the Prime Minister's Mann Ki Baat, where he debunked the notion of 'digital arrest,' a fraudulent scheme commonly targeting vulnerable individuals. Swathi then connected the customer to the national cyber crime helpline in 1930, where the victim learned that others had been similarly scammed.

The elderly customer, now convinced of the fraud, cut ties with the scamster after enduring days of pressure. The customer said that the fraudster kept telling me not to trust the bank staff, but I realized I was being scammed, the customer said.

What is 'Digital Arrest'?