‘They Were Trying To Infiltrate’: Tripura Minister On Bangladeshi Smugglers' Clash With BSF

Agartala: Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the recent incident of the Bangladeshi smugglers clashing with the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans along the Bangladesh-India border in Tripura. Talking exclusively to the Republic Media Network, Chowdhury expressed his deep concern over the situation, labelling it as an "unfortunate incident”. Notably, a video, exclusively accessed by Republic Bangla, captures Bangladeshi infiltrators provoking and clashing with the BSF at the border near Tripura's Unakoti.

Responding to the incident, Chowdhury stated, "The individuals involved were attempting to infiltrate into India through illegal activities." He also highlighted the challenges faced by border forces due to the state's strategic location, sharing a long border with Bangladesh. This region is often a hotspot for cross-border illegal activities, including smuggling and infiltration attempts.

Minister Chowdhury also praised the brave efforts of the BSF personnel who were involved in preventing the infiltration. "I thank our BSF jawans for their continuous dedication and efforts in safeguarding the security of our nation," he said, acknowledging their role in maintaining peace and order at the sensitive border.

Amid Bangladesh's continuous provocation and atrocities against Hindus, Republic Bangla has accessed exclusive footage capturing a six-minute clash between Bangladeshi infiltrators and the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura. The video shows how Bangladeshi smugglers tried to provoke BSF jawans while Bangladeshi Border Guards (BGB) stood by as mute spectators.