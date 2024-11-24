‘Time to Analyse Results’: Sharad Pawar Refuses to Blame EVMs After Maharashtra Poll Debacle

Mumbai: In his first response after a debacle in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar refused to blame the EVMs, unlike other opposition parties and said that it’s the time to analyse the assembly election results and shortcomings in the preparations. Responding to the performance of his party against his nephew Ajit Pawar’s party, Sharad Pawar said that there was nothing wrong in admitting that his nephew’s party got more number of seats comparatively.

Answering the questions asked by media personnel, the veteran politician, Pawar refused to comment on alleged 'EVM tampering' till detailed results were out.

He said, "Ajit Pawar has got more seats and there is nothing wrong in admitting." He also added that fielding Yugendra Pawar from the Baramati assembly constituency was not a wrong decision.

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, on Sunday, addressed media personnel and said that his party will analyse the results once the full detailed results are available. When asked about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s dismal performance in the assembly polls, Pawar said that though the allies were confident after the success in the Lok Sabha elections, it cannot be denied that there is scope for more hard work.